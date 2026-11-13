Stigman accepts Alford plea, receives prayer for judgment

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.— In a judgment filed on Sept. 28 in Cherokee Tribal Court, Maxine Stigman, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), took an Alford plea for one count of contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors. An Alford plea means Stigman accepts the guilty verdict but maintains her innocence. Stigman entered a prayer for judgment for 24 months with Judge Barbara Parker residing.

The conditions of the prayer for judgment read, “If after two years, if the defendant is compliant with all terms/conditions of this judgment and has not been charged with any additional criminal charges, she may petition this court to discharge this judgment.” Stigman must also pay a fine of $500 to the Heart to Heart program.

The prosecuting witnesses and victims have been granted a lifetime 50D protective order.

The offense is dated January 2014 and is connected to the Dakota Ward case. The associated Criminal Complaint 25CR9913 filed Sept. 15, 2025, reads, “[a victim] told Stigman the abuse was occurring on numerous occasions, and Stigman did nothing to attempt to stop the abuse in her home from happening.”