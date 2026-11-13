FOOTBALL: Three Cherokee players selected for Native All-American Game

Photos and Text By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Three members of the Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) have been named to the 5th Annual Native All-American Football Game which will be held on Jan. 2, 2027 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The players, all three seniors at Cherokee High School and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, include Kingston Welch, Zaynon Taylor, and Drallen Ledford.

Welch has amassed a total of 3,013 yards in his career at Cherokee. As a sophomore, he carried the ball one time for a 64-yard touchdown. As a junior, he rushed 148 times for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns. This year, as a senior, he has been a workhorse – rushing 242 times for 2,047 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Welch averages 7.7 yards/carry. This year, he also has 379 kick return yards.

Taylor has 137 tackles in his career at Cherokee, and he is averaging 5.4 tackles/game this season. This season, he had 59 total tackles (34 solo), 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery.

Ledford has 9 receptions this season for 200 yards and 1 touchdown. He is averaging 22.2 yards per catch. A double-threat, he has 79 tackles (38 solo) this season along with 14 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. In his career at Cherokee, he also has 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries.