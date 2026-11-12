Honoring Warriors: Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 hosts Veterans Day Ceremony

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post held a ceremony to honor veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. The event was held at the Cherokee Veterans Park in Cherokee, N.C.

Information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs speaks about the history of Veterans Day, “World War I – known at the time as ‘The Great War’ – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of ‘the war to end all wars’. Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls.”

Warren Dupree, Post 143, emceed Wednesday’s event. He spoke of the warrior history of Cherokee people. “In World War I, we had 77 young men from this school right up on the hill, and one female, Lula Owl Gloyne, who was probably the first Second Lieutenant commissioned in the Army Nurse Corps in World War I and from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

The Cherokee young men from Cherokee, N.C., were the first code talkers in modern warfare…these young men saved thousands of countless lives on the Western Front by their code-talking…their bravery in using their native skills began the code-talking that we know today. Today we honor their memory, but we also, and most importantly, honor each and every one of you veterans here today.”

Dupree further commented, “Every year, we gather the names of tribal veterans who have served honorably in the United States Armed Forces…and their names are etched in granite – sandblasted in. This year, we had seven names to be added to the memorial.”

The new names to be added include:

Nick A. Toineeta James Thomas Cabe Tommie Sue Lossiah Charles Brian Smith Ricky Leroy Gleason Tracy Adam Legassey Lyle Ernest Legassey



He also recognized the names of EBCI veterans who passed away in the following year including:

Thomas Joseph Haigler – Master Chief P.O., U.S. Navy Gary French – U.S. Army James Matthew Barnes – U.S. Army, TN ARNG Lloyd Knowles Arneach, Sr. – U.S. Air Force Lewis Hamilton Harding, Sr. – U.S. Navy Jerry Francis Parker – U.S. Army Robert Dilling – U.S. Army Otis Tushka – U.S. Army Diamond John Rattler – U.S. Marine Corps Quincy Wildcatt – U.S. Army Vincent Sneed – U.S. Army



Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks told the crowd, “Thank each one of you veterans, and your families, for your commitment and dedication. I appreciate you all being here.

The last couple of days have been really big for Cherokee. I know some of you attended the groundbreaking for our Veterans Cemetery. That’s a national cemetery, the 15th on tribal territory in the United States. It’s amazing what we are accomplishing for our people.”

Perry Shell, an EBCI tribal elder and U.S. Army veteran said, “It was 49 years ago that I took an oath. I have to say it was the best decision I’ve made in my life. I’ve done many other things…served on Council, gotten a degree, and an advanced degree, but I learned more about life, and it taught me more about people, and it taught me more about leadership and problem identifying, and problem solving, and knowing myself.

We lost a true leader here this past year, Commander Lew Harding. He was a friend. He was a mentor. He was an example. He was one awesome individual and representative of not only himself, but his family, our tribe, and our country.”

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Venita Wolfe said, “It is an honor to be here with you all today. To all of our veterans, thank you so much for your service. I’ve spent a little bit of time researching what it means to be a veteran and I’m so grateful. One of the things I really paid attention to was the Cherokee code talkers in World War I and I feel like they don’t get enough recognition…let’s remember our heroes and our people.”

Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill commented, “Thank you all for your service and everything that you have done. And thank you for the family and the children and everyone who support you all in what you’ve done for us. I really do appreciate it. Like they say, freedom is not free.”

During the event, each veteran present was invited to speak and briefly describe their service.

1SG Charles Penick, a U.S. Army veteran (1974-95) and an EBCI tribal elder, said, “I was particularly grateful to be able to retire from the service and come home to serve my people. I feel like, as an enrolled member, we served not one nation, but we served two. That’s the thing that many, many people never get to say. They’ve served one nation. We served two.”

Bruce Welch, a U.S. Air Force veteran (1975-79) and an EBCI tribal elder, related, “I did not see any conflict and was not deployed overseas. But, I want to pay homage to some of these names on the wall – I’ve got two uncles and my father…those are the people we’re celebrating. We’ve got people on there that were not even citizens and served this country voluntarily.

I appreciate everything the military afforded me and the upbringing of some of my peers before me. That’s the reason I served, because of them. They paved the way for us. I want to thank all the past veterans and all the present ones.”

During the event, Dupree read two selections including “Daddy, what is a veteran?” and “A Soldier”.