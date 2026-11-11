Cherokee Central Schools receives funding to support STEAM learning

Submitted by Cherokee Central Schools

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Central Schools has announced that it has received a $288,200 grant from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) programming and Cultural Summer School.

Cherokee Central Schools and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation have established a strong partnership to advance STEAM learning and workforce development on the Qualla Boundary with several successful projects completed in previous years including STEAM nights and camps, the purchase of science laboratory equipment, and extensive teacher training in project-based learning methods to support STEAM lessons. This latest award supports the continued pursuit of the shared goal of growing STEAM leaders.

The $288,200 will support a few items including a grant coordinator, STEAM equipment, a North Carolina college tour, and cultural summer school. The Grant Coordinator has been instrumental in supporting CCS’s compliance with current awards and acquisition of additional funding. A portion of the funding will be used to purchase science equipment, including a mobile planetarium for use by the science classes. This planetarium may also be used for cultural enrichment. Finally, this funding will support cultural summer school and a summer college trip focused on STEAM-related educational and career opportunities for students.

“CCS’s motto, ‘Braves in Balance,’ recognizes the importance of blending rigorous STEAM learning with cultural enrichment to support student confidence and foster increased interest in learning. This grant will allow CCS to advance our efforts to support the development of future STEAM leaders for our regional workforce. We thank the Cherokee Preservation Foundation for their generous support of these efforts and for their continued commitment to support the future workforce of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,” says Consuela Girty, Superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools.