Ugvwiyuhi Hicks selected to serve on Congressman-elect Ager’s transition committee

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Congressman-elect Jamie Ager will represent North Carolina District 11 in the U.S. House of Representatives soon, and Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks has been selected to serve in his transition committee. Congressman-elect Ager, a Democrat, will take office on Jan. 3, 2027 when the 120th Congress is seated.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks told the One Feather, “Western North Carolina faces significant challenges, particularly when it comes to infrastructure, economic development, and securing the federal resources our communities need. Having a strong voice in Washington, D.C., is essential to addressing those priorities. I appreciate the opportunity to serve on Jamie Ager’s transition team and bring the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ perspective to these discussions. I look forward to working together to ensure the needs of our region are represented at the national level.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks is part of the 23-person transition committee. Congressman-elect Ager said in a statement, “These leaders know their communities, and they know how to get stuff done. With their guidance, we’re going to listen to all 16 counties in wester North Carolina to ensure this region’s priorities are represented in Washington, D.C.”

Ager won the Nov. 3 general election with 57.1 percent (195,627 votes) over Republican candidate Jennifer Capps Balkcom who had 41.3 percent (141,522) and Travis Groo, a Libertarian candidate, who garnered 1.6 percent (5,330).

Following his victory, Congressman-elect Ager released the following statement, “This is my promise to you as your next Congressman: I’m going to go up to Washington, DC, and fight like hell to make sure each and every one of us has that fair chance. I’m going to fight for better wages, lower costs, quality healthcare, and the Helene recovery funding we still need.

I’ll never sell out any community, and I will spend every day fighting to make sure no one is left behind, no matter who they are, what they believe, or whether I agree with them.”

Information from Congressman-elect Ager states the other 22 members of the transition committee are:

Jesse Pope (Avery), chief executive officer of Grandfather Mountain

Antanette Mosley (Buncombe), Asheville City Council

Terri Wells (Buncombe), County Commission

Nathan Ramsey (Buncombe), president of Land of Sky Regional Council

Tim Radford (Cherokee), Mayor of Murphy

Bass Hyatt (Clay), Farmer

Mark Buchanan (Clay), Sheriff

Dirk Cody (Graham), North Carolina Board of Transportation

Zeb Smathers (Haywood), Canton Mayor

Chuck McGrady (Henderson), former North Carolina Representative

Eric Gash (Henderson), Pastor

Kim Poteet (Jackson), Clerk of Superior Court

Ronnie Beale (Macon), County Commission

Mark Cody (Madison), Clerk of Superior Court

Alan Wyatt (Madison), County Commission

Susan Elliott (McDowell), community leader and small business owner

Bill Slagle (Mitchell), executive director of County Economic Development Commission

Drey Phillips (Mitchell), business development

Tangie Morgan (Polk), Mayor of Saluda

Afton Darnell (Swain), farmer

David Whitmire (Transylvania), business owner

John Robinson (Yancey), Clerk of Superior Courts

Ager’s 2-year term will end Jan. 3, 2029.