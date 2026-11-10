Ugvwiyuhi Hicks selected to serve on Congressman-elect Ager’s transition committee

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.
One Feather Asst. Editor
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Congressman-elect Jamie Ager will represent North Carolina District 11 in the U.S. House of Representatives soon, and Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks has been selected to serve in his transition committee. Congressman-elect Ager, a Democrat, will take office on Jan. 3, 2027 when the 120th Congress is seated.
Ugvwiyuhi Hicks told the One Feather, “Western North Carolina faces significant challenges, particularly when it comes to infrastructure, economic development, and securing the federal resources our communities need. Having a strong voice in Washington, D.C., is essential to addressing those priorities. I appreciate the opportunity to serve on Jamie Ager’s transition team and bring the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ perspective to these discussions. I look forward to working together to ensure the needs of our region are represented at the national level.”
Ugvwiyuhi Hicks is part of the 23-person transition committee. Congressman-elect Ager said in a statement, “These leaders know their communities, and they know how to get stuff done. With their guidance, we’re going to listen to all 16 counties in wester North Carolina to ensure this region’s priorities are represented in Washington, D.C.”
Ager won the Nov. 3 general election with 57.1 percent (195,627 votes) over Republican candidate Jennifer Capps Balkcom who had 41.3 percent (141,522) and Travis Groo, a Libertarian candidate, who garnered 1.6 percent (5,330).
Following his victory, Congressman-elect Ager released the following statement, “This is my promise to you as your next Congressman: I’m going to go up to Washington, DC, and fight like hell to make sure each and every one of us has that fair chance. I’m going to fight for better wages, lower costs, quality healthcare, and the Helene recovery funding we still need.
I’ll never sell out any community, and I will spend every day fighting to make sure no one is left behind, no matter who they are, what they believe, or whether I agree with them.”
Information from Congressman-elect Ager states the other 22 members of the transition committee are:
- Jesse Pope (Avery), chief executive officer of Grandfather Mountain
- Antanette Mosley (Buncombe), Asheville City Council
- Terri Wells (Buncombe), County Commission
- Nathan Ramsey (Buncombe), president of Land of Sky Regional Council
- Tim Radford (Cherokee), Mayor of Murphy
- Bass Hyatt (Clay), Farmer
- Mark Buchanan (Clay), Sheriff
- Dirk Cody (Graham), North Carolina Board of Transportation
- Zeb Smathers (Haywood), Canton Mayor
- Chuck McGrady (Henderson), former North Carolina Representative
- Eric Gash (Henderson), Pastor
- Kim Poteet (Jackson), Clerk of Superior Court
- Ronnie Beale (Macon), County Commission
- Mark Cody (Madison), Clerk of Superior Court
- Alan Wyatt (Madison), County Commission
- Susan Elliott (McDowell), community leader and small business owner
- Bill Slagle (Mitchell), executive director of County Economic Development Commission
- Drey Phillips (Mitchell), business development
- Tangie Morgan (Polk), Mayor of Saluda
- Afton Darnell (Swain), farmer
- David Whitmire (Transylvania), business owner
- John Robinson (Yancey), Clerk of Superior Courts
Ager’s 2-year term will end Jan. 3, 2029.