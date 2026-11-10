Cherokee Police Commission holds November meeting; Chief Justice Letts gives presentation on magistrates

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.— The Cherokee Police Commission monthly meeting was held on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 10 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room. Taline Gahvsgi (Vice Chairperson) Gene Tunney Crowe called the meeting to order at 12 p.m.

Secretary Israel Rodriguez led roll call. Commissioners in attendance were Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Gahvsgi (Chairperson) Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill), Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), and Taline Gahvsgi Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown).

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, CIPD Attorney Cody White, Tribal Prosecutor Hayden Duncan, Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Chief Agent Justin Wade, Cherokee Supreme Court Chief Justice Bradley B. Letts, Cherokee Tribal Court Judicial Specialist Heather Sneed, and One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Bigmeat.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Parker seconded by Johnson.

The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Johnson seconded by Norville.

Chief Agent Wade gave the ALE report. He shared that they have seven employees, four of whom are members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). They have one vacancy. He said “Shop With A Cop” is upcoming, but no date has been set. The report was accepted with a motion by Parker seconded by Queen.

White gave the CIPD report. He shared that since the midterm elections have resulted in new sheriffs, CIPD is re-signing MOUs with surrounding counties. He does not anticipate any issues with the newly elected sheriffs.

Rosario inquired about an incident reported by Damian Solis. Solis said a gun was pulled on his father, and CIPD officers did not show up for an hour after they called. Rosario said it was later explained that CIPD officers were responding to a wreck with a passenger ejected from the vehicle. White added that it is his understanding that the individual who pulled the gun had already vacated the scene, so Solis was reporting the incident, rather than an active emergency. White said officers make active emergencies the priority in calls.

Rosario said a community member raised concerns alleging that Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort employees were smoking marijuana near the Pam Taylor Gym in Aniwodihi. White said he would bring the concern to Chief Neadeau and Jeremy Bell, head of security at the Casino.

The report was accepted with a motion by Queen seconded by Johnson.

Chief Justice Letts gave a presentation on training and standards for magistrates in Cherokee Tribal Court. He shared that he had implemented annual trainings given by Cody White to magistrates in Cherokee, and magistrates and judges in surrounding counties, to keep them up to date on criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country. The next training is scheduled for April 2027. He also shared that he had submitted changes to the Judicial Code, Chapter 7 in the Cherokee Code, that would further outline the duties and standards for magistrates, but those changes were not accepted by Dinilawigi (Tribal Council).

The meeting adjourned at 1:37 p.m. with a motion by Johnson seconded by Queen.

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room.