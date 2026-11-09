Something to smile about: Tribal Orthodontics Program holds grand opening

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Children of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) receiving orthodontic services will no longer have to travel off of the Qualla Boundary to receive care. The Tribal Orthodontics Program office opened officially with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the morning of Monday, Nov. 9.

Dr. Ryan Haldeman, an orthodontist from Asheville, N.C. who has worked with the EBCI for years, will perform services once a week on Wednesdays at the new office located off of Acquoni Road in Cherokee, N.C. The office renovation was completed by EBCI Facilities.

Mellie Burns, RDH, PDHC, EBCI Children’s Dental program manager, has been the driving force behind project. During Monday’s event, she said, “This is truly a monumental day in the in the lives of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, their families and the children that they serve.”

For years, I have held close the hopes and emotions that come with dreaming big and believing that there was a better way to support tribal youth and their families in the braces program. Standing here today, seeing that vision come to life, is both humbling and very deeply rewarding. Seeing this vision becoming reality would not and could not have happened without the cooperation and dedication and commitment of many individuals and tribal programs…you can never say thank you enough to people who really, genuinely care and want to do what’s right for the individuals that they serve.”

Burns added, “To those families whose children’s names were placed on what seemed like an unbearably long waiting list, thank you for your patience, your understanding, and most importantly, your trust. There were times throughout this process when all I could offer to those families was, ‘I promise you the wait will be worth it’, and look where we are today. We’re standing at the Tribal Orthodontics Office located right here in Cherokee, North Carolina.”

Burns spoke highly of Dr. Haldeman. “Since 2008, Dr. Haldeman has provided exceptional orthodontic care to hundreds of EBCI children. Beyond the outstanding orthodontic care he delivers, what has always stood out is his genuine compassion for our children and our families. Over the years, he has said to me, ‘Mellie, I just want to take wonderful care of the children you refer into my practice. I have a tender spot in my heart for these families and I am honored to be a part of this’. When I asked him if he wanted to speak today, his response was, ‘Oh no, today is not about me. Today is about the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians leadership team, their commitment to serving their constituents and families’. These words reflect the humility, character, and the servant-hearted spirit that has defined Dr. Haldeman’s partnership with our community for the past 18 years.”

Lucian Davis, PHHS Dental support coordinator intern, emceed Monday’s event. “There’s a saying that you only have one chance to make a good first impression. And, in 2002, Chairman of the Health Board, Jim Owle, and Executive Director of the Health and Medical Division, Casey Cooper, approved and signed the supplemental dental program. Since then, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has helped its young citizens get a head start on making that impression through its long-standing tribal braces program. Over the years, countless Cherokee youth have benefited from their program, gaining not only healthier smiles, but greater confidence.

Today’s celebration marks an exciting new chapter in the continuation of the tribal braces program, one that will bring greater benefits to future generations of Cherokee youth and their families.”

Sheena Lambert, EBCI Public Health director, represented PHHS on behalf of Sonya Wachacha, EBCI Public Health and Human Services secretary, who was on travel for the Tribe. “For many years, our enrolled members and their families have had to travel outside of Cherokee for orthodontic services, often making frequent trips for braces appointments. Having these services centrally-located in our community will reduce travel burden, save families’ time, and make care more convenient and accessible for our children.”

Lambert praised Burns and Dr. Haldeman. “I want to especially recognize Mrs. Mellie Burns, our Children’s Dental Program manager, for her continued advocacy and her dedication to making this a reality today. Mellie has been a strong voice for bringing these much-needed services closer to home for our children and families. I also want to extend my gratitude to the whole Children’s Dental team, Lucian and Charissa (Dehart).

I also want to extend a special thank you to Dr. Haldeman and his team that are here today as well. They bring many years of experience providing exceptional orthodontic care to our enrolled members. His long-standing commitment to serving our community and the quality of care he has provided over the years are greatly appreciated. We are fortunate to have his expertise and continued dedication to our children and families.”

Lambert went on to say, “Today is about more than just opening a new office. It’s about removing barriers for health care, investing in our children, and making sure our families can receive the services they need right here at home. This is a great example of what we can accomplish when our programs, our leadership, and departments work together to meet the needs of the community. Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible.”

EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks commented, “There’s a lot of things that went into this and we all learned a lot. I want to thank Vice Chief and Council, but also the Business Committee for finding a way to negotiate this arrangement to where it made sense for all of us. Dr. Haldeman, I’ve known you for a couple decades now and you’ve taken care of a lot of our children, historically, and we do appreciate you and your staff and what you have helped us with.

This service is long-lasting to our children. It was mentioned in the opening comments about confidence and self-esteem and all these things with children and growing up and giving them that opportunity to put their best foot forward. So, having good teeth and good teeth structure is extremely important, more than we know. All of my children have gone through this program.”

He went on to say, “I’m very appreciative. To be able to get to these services and provide these services is awesome for our community…I think one of the most important aspects of this is it’s right here at home. We don’t have to go to Sylva or Asheville. We can do it right here.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley said, “I want to recognize Mellie, again. She’s been here since day one. I want to thank Jim Owle. Him and I and Tommye Saunooke served on the health board many years ago, 2002. It sounds like an easy process to get started, but back in those days we didn’t have a whole lot of money to start new programs. But Tommye wouldn’t let me and Jim sleep at night wanting this program put in place.

Anytime we bring on new programs, projects, and whatnot, it’s for the benefit of our entire tribe…we just want the best possible care that our people deserve.”

Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper commented, “Ease of access for our families is something that we really can’t put a price on for a lot of the children growing up. One thing that I really wanted to hit hard on is when I worked up at PHHS for many years, I got to know Mellie more as the person rather than the employee. Let me just say the passion that she has for this community is not just an act that she puts on whenever she’s meeting constituents or future customers, or anything of that nature. That passion for the community really is there. She’s committed to every child that walks through that building.”

Burns spoke to the One Feather and outlined the process for entering the program. “Families interested in determining whether their child may be eligible for the Tribal Braces Program must first schedule an appointment with a CIHA dentist for a dental examination and required X-rays. If the dentist determines that the child’s oral health is suitable for orthodontic treatment, a Braces Screening Form will be completed.

Once the screening form has been submitted, PHHS Children’s Dental will contact the family regarding the next steps in the eligibility and referral process. Please note that Braces Screening Forms may be completed for children beginning around age 7 and up through their sophomore year of high school. Families are encouraged to begin the screening process as early as possible to allow adequate time for evaluation and treatment planning.”