OBITUARY: Margaret Maxine Lambert

Margaret Maxine Lambert, 91, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. She was the daughter of William Walker and Amanda Catt Walker. She attended Cherokee High School and graduated from Swain High School. She attended Governors Island Baptist Church. She was a dutiful homemaker. While her husband, a naval officer, was away for extended periods, Margaret cared for her six children. She was a fierce protector of her family, and her legacy is one of love, devotion, and loyalty.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael F. Lambert; her siblings, Lucille Radford, Edna (Katie) Long, Inez Seay, Jessie Howard, Alyne Dixon, Polly Markley, Jack Walker, Eugene Walker, and George Walker; her granddaughter, Amanda Marie Farmer; and her grandson, Bryson Eric Lambert.

Margaret is survived by a sister-in-law, Peggy Pilkington; children, Beverly Farmer (James), Michael Lambert Jr. (Michelle), Scott Lambert (Sherry), Roger Lambert (Lynn), John Lambert, and Patrick Lambert; grandchildren, Keyonah Lambert (Tagan Crowe), Shana Blythe (Driver), Whitney Lambert, and Weston Lambert; great-granddaughters, Elohi Crowe, Tsola Crowe, and Sunnie Blythe; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home, with Rev. Eddie Hollifield officiating. Burial will follow at Lambert Family Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends immediately before the service, beginning at 12 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.