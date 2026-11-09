FOOTBALL: Cherokee beats Hayesville in first round of playoffs

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) hosted the Hayesville Yellowjackets in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Football Playoffs at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C. on the windy evening of Friday, Nov. 6. PHOTO ALBUM

SCORING SUMMARY

By Sheena Brings Plenty

One Feather Assistant

1st Quarter

– 8:59 – CHER – Kingston Welch 4-yard run. PAT good by Jonattan Escobar. Cherokee 7 Hayesville 0.

– 4:52 – HAYES – Caden McClure 12-yard run. 2-point conversion no good. Cherokee 7 Hayesville 6.

– 0:05 – CHER – Welch 55-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 14 Hayesville 6.

2nd Quarter

– 4:41 – CHER – Dillon Beam 6-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 21 Hayesville 6.

– 4:07 – HAYES – Luke Buckner 4-yard run. PAT no good. Cherokee 21 Hayesville 12.

– 3:55 – CHER – Tsula Howlingcrane 85-yard kickoff return. PAT no good. Cherokee 27 Hayesville 12.

– 2:11 – CHER – Beam 76-yard pass to Howlingcrane. PAT no good. Cherokee 33 Hayesville 12.

4th Quarter

– 5:17 – CHER – Beam 31-yard pass to Howlingcrane. PAT no good. Cherokee 39 Hayesville 12.

FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 39 Hayesville 12

GAME STATISTICS

Cherokee stats provided by Cherokee Central Schools Athletics, Hayesville stats provided by Maxpreps

PASSING: Cherokee – Dillon Beam 9 of 12, 147 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; Kingston Welch 1 of 1, 4 yds. Hayesville – L. Coker 3 of 14 for 33 yds, 2 INT; L. Buckner 1 of 1 for 35 yds

RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 19 rush, 160 yds, long of 55, 2 TD; Dillon Beam 4 rush, 20 yds, long of 12, 1 TD; Nashoba Tushka 3 rush, 14 yds, long of 9; John Gloyne 4 rush, 8 yds; Zaynon Taylor 1 rush, 6 yds. Hayesville – D. Soto 4 rush, 35 yds; L. Coker 7 rush, 7 yds; D. King 2 rush, 11 yds; K. Shaheen 10 rush, 66 yds; C. McClure 11 rush, 149 yds, 1 TD; L. Buckner 2 rush, -2 yds, 1 TD; L. Dockery 3 rush, 7 yds; C. Decosta 4 rush, 18 yds

RECEIVING: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 6 rec, 138 yds, 2 TD: Noah Watty 3 rec, 7 yds; Kaden Cucumber 1 rec, 6 yds. Hayesville – D. Bruggers 2 rec, 15 yds; C. Collins 2 rush, 53 yds

KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 1 for 85 yds, 1 TD; Noah Watty 2 for 60 yds, long of 46. Hayevsille – D. Bruggers 1 for 10 yds; P. Cordell 1 for 9 yds; B. Everette 2 for 29 yds

DEFENSIVE STATS:

Cherokee –

Levi Tramper 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 6 pressures

Spencer McCoy 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 caused fumble

Siah Teesateskie 6 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Drallen Ledford 6 tackles, 5 pressures, 1 PBU, 1 caused fumble

Kimo Sokol, 6 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 INT

Nakai Pheasant 6 tackles, 2 PBU

Dillon Beam 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure

Sonny Foalima 5 tackles, 1 pressure, 1 PBU

Zaynon Taylor 5 tackles, 2 pressures

Preston Roach 5 tackles, 1 pressure

Kaden Cucumber 4 tackles

Noah Watty 4 tackles

Johnny Long 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure

Joe Saunooke 2 tackles, 1 TFL

John Gloyne 2 tackles

Kyson Jenkins 2 tackles

Kyitan Johnson 1 tackle, 1 PBU

Blake Sequoyah 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 pressure

Channing Toineeta 1 tackle, .5 TFL, 1 pressure

Waya Hernandez 1 tackle

Greyson Ledford 1 tackle

Aiden Larch 1 tackle

Hayesville –

Soto 1 tackle

Bruggers 2 tackles, 1 INT

King 3 tackles

Shaheen 9 tackles, 1 TFL

McClure 4 tackles

Finn 1 tackle

Buckner 5 tackles. .5 TFL

Bethel 2 tackles

Decosta 2 tackles

Gorham 7 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Garrett 7 tackles. 2 TFL

Godinez 2 tackles

KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 7 for 336 yds, 1 touchback. Hayesville – no data

PUNTS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 2 for 70 yds. Hayesville – C. McClure 1 for 37 yds

EXTRA POINTS: Cherokee – Jonattan Escobar 3-5 PAT, Jeron Martens 0-1 PAT. Hayesville – No data