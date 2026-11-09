FOOTBALL: Cherokee beats Hayesville in first round of playoffs

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.
One Feather Asst. Editor
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) hosted the Hayesville Yellowjackets in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Football Playoffs at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C. on the windy evening of Friday, Nov. 6. PHOTO ALBUM
SCORING SUMMARY
By Sheena Brings Plenty
One Feather Assistant
1st Quarter
– 8:59 – CHER – Kingston Welch 4-yard run. PAT good by Jonattan Escobar. Cherokee 7 Hayesville 0.
– 4:52 – HAYES – Caden McClure 12-yard run. 2-point conversion no good. Cherokee 7 Hayesville 6.
– 0:05 – CHER – Welch 55-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 14 Hayesville 6.
2nd Quarter
– 4:41 – CHER – Dillon Beam 6-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 21 Hayesville 6.
– 4:07 – HAYES – Luke Buckner 4-yard run. PAT no good. Cherokee 21 Hayesville 12.
– 3:55 – CHER – Tsula Howlingcrane 85-yard kickoff return. PAT no good. Cherokee 27 Hayesville 12.
– 2:11 – CHER – Beam 76-yard pass to Howlingcrane. PAT no good. Cherokee 33 Hayesville 12.
4th Quarter
– 5:17 – CHER – Beam 31-yard pass to Howlingcrane. PAT no good. Cherokee 39 Hayesville 12.
FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 39 Hayesville 12
GAME STATISTICS
Cherokee stats provided by Cherokee Central Schools Athletics, Hayesville stats provided by Maxpreps
PASSING: Cherokee – Dillon Beam 9 of 12, 147 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; Kingston Welch 1 of 1, 4 yds. Hayesville – L. Coker 3 of 14 for 33 yds, 2 INT; L. Buckner 1 of 1 for 35 yds
RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 19 rush, 160 yds, long of 55, 2 TD; Dillon Beam 4 rush, 20 yds, long of 12, 1 TD; Nashoba Tushka 3 rush, 14 yds, long of 9; John Gloyne 4 rush, 8 yds; Zaynon Taylor 1 rush, 6 yds. Hayesville – D. Soto 4 rush, 35 yds; L. Coker 7 rush, 7 yds; D. King 2 rush, 11 yds; K. Shaheen 10 rush, 66 yds; C. McClure 11 rush, 149 yds, 1 TD; L. Buckner 2 rush, -2 yds, 1 TD; L. Dockery 3 rush, 7 yds; C. Decosta 4 rush, 18 yds
RECEIVING: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 6 rec, 138 yds, 2 TD: Noah Watty 3 rec, 7 yds; Kaden Cucumber 1 rec, 6 yds. Hayesville – D. Bruggers 2 rec, 15 yds; C. Collins 2 rush, 53 yds
KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 1 for 85 yds, 1 TD; Noah Watty 2 for 60 yds, long of 46. Hayevsille – D. Bruggers 1 for 10 yds; P. Cordell 1 for 9 yds; B. Everette 2 for 29 yds
DEFENSIVE STATS:
Cherokee –
- Levi Tramper 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 6 pressures
- Spencer McCoy 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 caused fumble
- Siah Teesateskie 6 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery
- Drallen Ledford 6 tackles, 5 pressures, 1 PBU, 1 caused fumble
- Kimo Sokol, 6 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 INT
- Nakai Pheasant 6 tackles, 2 PBU
- Dillon Beam 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure
- Sonny Foalima 5 tackles, 1 pressure, 1 PBU
- Zaynon Taylor 5 tackles, 2 pressures
- Preston Roach 5 tackles, 1 pressure
- Kaden Cucumber 4 tackles
- Noah Watty 4 tackles
- Johnny Long 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure
- Joe Saunooke 2 tackles, 1 TFL
- John Gloyne 2 tackles
- Kyson Jenkins 2 tackles
- Kyitan Johnson 1 tackle, 1 PBU
- Blake Sequoyah 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 pressure
- Channing Toineeta 1 tackle, .5 TFL, 1 pressure
- Waya Hernandez 1 tackle
- Greyson Ledford 1 tackle
- Aiden Larch 1 tackle
Hayesville –
- Soto 1 tackle
- Bruggers 2 tackles, 1 INT
- King 3 tackles
- Shaheen 9 tackles, 1 TFL
- McClure 4 tackles
- Finn 1 tackle
- Buckner 5 tackles. .5 TFL
- Bethel 2 tackles
- Decosta 2 tackles
- Gorham 7 tackles, 1.5 TFL
- Garrett 7 tackles. 2 TFL
- Godinez 2 tackles
KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 7 for 336 yds, 1 touchback. Hayesville – no data
PUNTS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 2 for 70 yds. Hayesville – C. McClure 1 for 37 yds
EXTRA POINTS: Cherokee – Jonattan Escobar 3-5 PAT, Jeron Martens 0-1 PAT. Hayesville – No data