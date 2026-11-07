This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

Native women make history in 2026 midterm elections

Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) was elected on Nov. 3 as governor of New Mexico, making history as the first Native American woman elected governor of a U.S. state. Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Nation) won the senate election in Minnesota, becoming the first Native American woman elected to U.S. Senate.

Read more: 2 Native American women make history in 2026 midterm elections – CBS News

November marks Native American Heritage Month

November is national Native American Heritage Month. There is programming across Indian Country to educate, celebrate, and recognize Indigenous peoples and cultures in Native North America.

Read more: November Marks National Native American Heritage Month – Native News Online

Crystalyne Curley becomes first woman elected president of Navajo Nation

Crystalyne Curley made history Nov. 3 as the first woman elected president of the Navajo Nation. Her running mate, Christopher C. Deschene, is Vice President.

Read more: Crystalyne Curley Makes History as First Woman Elected President of Navajo Nation – Native News Online