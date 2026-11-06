OBITUARY: Kimberly Sequoyah Wallace

Kimberly Sequoyah Wallace, age 64, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Her memory will be cherished by the family and loved ones she leaves behind. She was the daughter of the late Jessica Kay Sequoyah and of Gilbert Smith.

Kimberly’s beautiful smile was a gentle light in the lives of those who loved her, and its warmth will linger in their hearts. She lived life to the fullest, leaving behind moments that now rest softly in memory. Though her presence will be deeply missed, her loved ones will carry her close—in remembrance of her smile, in the moments they shared, and in the love that remains.

Kimberly is survived by her loving husband, Sherman Wallace. Their beautiful wedding in a national park marked the start of 27 cherished years of marriage and a life filled with precious memories. She also leaves behind her beloved daughter, Jessica Hornbuckle, who was one of the greatest joys of her life. Kimberly loved her deeply, took immense pride in the woman she became, and treasured every moment they shared.

That same deep love extended to her grandchildren, Kyla Teesateskie (Logan), MaKayla Watty (Jayce), Maria Reyes (Chris), Rosa Reyes, and Joshua Hornbuckle. Each held a special place in Kimberly’s heart, and she cherished the joy they brought to her life and the memories they made together.

Her love reached another generation through her precious great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Thea, and Keldon Teesateskie; Hashiya Davis; Eryx and Caelix Watty; and Dakari and Rylan Johnson. They brought even more joy to her heart, and each was dearly loved. Her love will live on in the hearts of her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister, Jacqueline Tesky; Allen Boyd Crowe; Denny Smith; and Perry Sequoyah.

Other loved ones who survive her include Barry Robie, Gilbert Biello, her niece, Connie Cooper, and Porky.

Kimberly will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Bryson officiating. Burial will follow at Birdtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. before the service.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.