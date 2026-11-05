Ugvwiyuhi Social: October

Compiled by the Cherokee One Feather

Editor’s Note: Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks maintains a Facebook page to share public information. This report recaps the postings on his page. These are excerpts. We encourage you to visit the Chief’s page for full content and context.

Oct. 1: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks provided an update on the temporary opening of Acquoni Road. He also shared a promotional video from EBCI Communications about the Cherokee Indian Fair.

Oct. 6: The Chief’s page shared a flyer about “Upgrades to the 114th Cherokee Indian Fair”. He posted a survey on behalf of the IDD/Autism Project concerning guardianship. Another Cherokee Indian Fair promotional video was shared. The page highlighted the second annual Chief’s Challenge Golf Tournament, “bringing together partners and friends of the Eastern Band of Cherokee”.

Oct. 7: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks posted 68 photos of the Cherokee Indian Fair Parade.

Oct. 8: The Chief’s page posted 23 photos about Elders’ Day at the Fair. “It was a great day celebrating our elders at the Cherokee Indian Fair! Elders Day is always a special time to come together, visit with familiar faces, and show our appreciation for those who have given so much to our families and our Tribe”.

Oct. 9: The Chief’s page posted a notice of changes to the Fair schedule considering weather forecasts. Additionally, posts were made announcing the closure of Hwy 441/GSMNP and Cherokee back roads until those roads could be evaluated after the potential impact of the storm. A separate post announced that Ugvwiyuhi Hicks was accepting resumes for Chief Judge of the Cherokee Court until Oct. 22. The Chief sent out a reminder that Murphy native Braden Rumfelt would be performing that night. And the Chief shared photos of the Executive team and Dinilawigi with the 2026-27 Royalty.

Oct. 10: There were five separate posts on Fair schedule changes due to weather conditions. The Chief also posted 20 photos of the Veterans’ Day event from Oct. 9. “It was an honor to recognize our veterans yesterday during the fair. We were pleased to welcome Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, for this special event.”

Oct. 11: Announcements that Hwy 441 to Tennessee had reopened; the Blue Ridge Parkway remained closed between Soco Gap and Hwy 441; and several local back roads remained closed due to “numerous downed trees,” with an estimated next-day reopening. The Chief also posted 30 photos with a wrap-up of the Cherokee Indian Fair. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this year’s Fair possible. From the organizers and Tribal programs to our volunteers, vendors, performers, contestants, and everyone working behind the scenes, your dedication does not go unnoticed. And to everyone who came out and celebrated with us, thank you for making this week what it was.”

Oct. 12: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks recognized interns Anasette Cooper and Nevayah Panther for designing a gift presented on Elders Day of the Fair. He posted a release in recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Oct. 13: The Chief’s page posted a flyer recognizing Purple Lotus Day (supporting those affected by domestic violence). He shared that he watched the Lady Braves Golf Team play at Sequoyah National, saying, “It was great to see these young ladies showcase their talent, determination, and dedication on the course”

Oct. 14: The Chief posted that the tribe welcomed then-candidate and former governor Roy Cooper to the Council House on Oct. 5, calling him “a good friend to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for many years.” There was a post about the Chief addressing the 2026 Benchmarks Destination Conference. He encouraged those attending to know the culture. He also said concerning helping the community with healthcare, “it takes strategic planning, responsible budgeting, and, most importantly, a commitment to putting the needs of our people and our culture at the center of every decision”. There was a post honoring Sally Smoker in her retirement from the Indian Clerk position for Dinilawigi. A flyer reminded everyone of Purple Lotus Day.

Oct. 15: The Chief addressed those attending the ribbon-cutting for the new evidence building for the Cherokee Police Department. “This project will provide our officers with the space and resources needed to properly secure and preserve evidence”. The Chief’s page posted 18 photos of the Purple Lotus Day celebration. He said, “Domestic violence affects individuals and families throughout our communities, and its impact often reaches across generations”.

Oct. 16: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks posted a video of appreciation in “a small way of showing our appreciation to our Communications, Commerce, Operations, and Finance teams, Cherokee Indian Police Department, Cherokee Fire Department, Facilities, and the many volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the week”. He attended the Smoky Mountain Conference Country Championships on Oct. 14 and posted 18 photos of the event, and he congratulated the runners and coaches. He posted a CDOT message that Old #4 Road would be closed on Oct. 19 to replace a culvert. He posted a flyer for Indigenous Pink Day (raising awareness about breast cancer, honor survivors, and encouraging early detection). He posted congratulations to Joscelyn Stamper, who signed a letter of intent to UNC Chapel Hill’s track and field program. He attended a pregame meal with the Cherokee Braves football team.

Oct. 17: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks posted 20 photos of his office and the office of the Vice Chief participating in the Robbinsville Homecoming Parade.

Oct. 19: A post stating that he joined the Cherokee Youth Council at a Kituwah Mound and Birdtown Mound cleanup. He recognized Indigenous Pink Day.

Oct. 20: He forwarded a traffic alert from Cherokee Central Schools about a traffic accident on Big Cove Road. The Chief posted a ribbon-cutting on Macedonia Rd. housing project. The project had 22 new two-bedroom units. A flyer for the Scare-okee event was posted.

Oct. 21: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks shared a One Feather post announcing Secretary Sonya Wachacha’s selection by Impact Health “to represent EBCI on the NC ROOTS Hub Region 1 Governance Body. The Chief also met with Kimberly van Noort, Chancellor of UNC Asheville.

Oct. 22: The Chief visited departments and programs, including the Cherokee Trout Farm, Big Cove Head Start, Human Resources, Project Management, Cherokee One Feather, Enrollment, and several other administrative offices (19 photos). He joined the Big Cove Community to celebrate new additions to the Big Cove Fire Station (14 photos). Ugvwiyuhi Hicks welcomed Gabriel J. Esparza, North Carolina Secretary of Administration, to the Boundary.

Oct. 23: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks attended a send-off for the Cherokee Braves Peewee and Mites football teams and cheerleaders for their participation in the Cracker Bowl (31 photos). There was a post for Scare-okee. The Chief shared a notice from the Water and Sewer Department announcing updates on the Acquoni Road infrastructure improvements. The Chief provided a release stating, “I want to ask our community to join me in keeping the men and women of the Cherokee Indian Police Department and all of our emergency services personnel in your thoughts and prayers”.

Oct. 24: The Chief announced the passing of and expressed condolences for the family of Detective Jeff Smith. A separate post announced a “Championship Parade Walk Thru Town” for the Peewee and Mite football teams to celebrate Cracker Bowl championship wins.

Oct. 25: A post to remind the public of “construction along Acquoni Road near the Boys Club Loop Rd entrance”.

Oct. 26: A shared post from Cherokee Central Schools Athletics wishing Jayla Pheasant well in competing at Day 1 of the State Golf Tournament. Another post for the Scare-okee event. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks posted, “Today marked an important milestone as we welcomed the leadership of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida to Cherokee to formally establish the Southeast Tribal Nations Alliance (SETNA)”. 8 photos.

Oct. 27: The Chief attended the Tsali Care Center for their Halloween celebration (48 photos). He also posted a congratulatory message for the Lady Braves on winning the NCHSAA 2A West Regional Volleyball Championship. And a congratulatory message to the Robbinsville Lady Knights on winning the NCHSAA 1A West Regional Volleyball Championship.

Oct. 28: Video of the Snowbird Halloween Carnival. The Chief welcomed attendees of the APWA-NC Equipment Services and Streets Conference in Cherokee. He also stopped by the “EMS at Cherokee” Conference, which included “EMS professionals from across the region”. The Chief posted a release titled “Statement regarding the proposed Grape Creek Data Center Development,” and he encouraged attendance at the community meeting. A post about the NCHSAA State Volleyball Championships at Campbell University noted that Cherokee and Robbinsville would be participating.

Oct. 29: He attended the groundbreaking for the new Meat Processing Facility on Camp Creek Road. The Chief also provided an update on the Acquoni Road Water and Sewer project, which included the discovery of a dilapidated 96-inch underground creek flow pipe, which “has slowed progress”. The Chief shared the availability of a “State Championship Volleyball Fan Bus”. Another flyer reminding the community of Scare-okee. A separate post from the Chief on visiting with the newest members of the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program (CLMAP). The Executive office staff and Dinilawigi dressed up and celebrated Halloween with Cherokee Central Schools Elementary students (79 photos).

Oct. 30: Sendoff of the Cherokee Lady Braves Volleyball team to face the Manteo Redskins on Oct. 31 for the 2A NCHSAA State Championship (5 photos). The Chief’s page posted 23 photos of the Qualla Boundary Headstart Halloween celebration. Another post about attending “the Halloween celebration for individuals with special needs, hosted by Daniel Tramper (15 photos)”. A post about the New Kituwah Academy Halloween celebration (42 photos). In a separate post, Ugvwiyuhi Hicks states, “What a great turnout for Scare-okee 2026! We had more than 2,000 children and their families join us last night for Halloween festivities (52 photos)”.

Oct. 31: Chief Hicks posted a message from Cherokee Cinemas & More that the theatres would be streaming State Volleyball Championship games featuring the Cherokee Lady Braves and Robbinsville Black Knights.