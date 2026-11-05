SPEAKING OF FAITH: A Close Call: Part 8 of 8

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17-29, 1 Timothy 2:3-4, Luke 15:7

Maybe you know this story already. Maybe you have felt that tug on your heart from the one who makes the invitations and reservations. Do you want to be seated at His table? Would you like reservations for eternity in Heaven?

Can you afford to turn down a close call, knowing that you might have to answer the next close call without reservations? IF there is anyone here who has never responded to Jesus’ close call on your life today, I am praying that you would answer the close call that Jesus is making for you right now. Jesus will make you eternal reservations, and all you must do is answer His call.

He is calling you to come close to Him.

Jesus loves us, and it pleases all of Heaven when we accept Him, for we will be with Him forever after. Therefore, He wants all to be with Him.

1 Timothy 2:3-4 says, 3 This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; 4 who would have all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth.

And Luke 15:7 tells us, 7 I say unto you, that even so there shall be joy in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine righteous persons, who need no repentance.

Prayer: YES, LORD – TAKE ME. When death knocks on my door, when I face death, I want you, Jesus, to answer it for me and defeat it. Give me victory over death. Enter me with your Spirit, the same Spirit that gave You victory over death and raised You from the grave. I want that! Forgive me of my sin, live in me, possess me, and when I face death, fill my reservation, and take me home.

If you can say that in your heart and mean that, He will. He will. He is faithful, and He will.

Will you? Will you answer Him and this close call? All you need to do is call Him back. Call on the name of Jesus, and He will save you. Do you need help to do that? IF you want to make a reservation for Heaven, come forward right now. IF you will, He will answer, IF, IF, IF.

Then move your feet, come forward, and accept this call. Right now. You do not have to wait any longer. Make some reservations.

Dear Lord God and Father, with tears, I request that you inspire those who read and hear this message to repent and draw unto you before it is too late. I pray that each soul might realize how precious Your gift of Life is and how You are in control of every breath we take. Invite those who do not know You today to bring their Life to You and give You their devotion and purpose for living.