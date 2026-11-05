OBITUARY: Charles Allen Hornbuckle

Charles Allen Hornbuckle, 70, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at Cherokee Hospital following a period of declining health.

Charles was born April 29, 1956 to the Late Ernest J. Hornbuckle and Laura Belle Long Hornbuckle.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert E. Long, Glenn D. Long, and Paul F. Hornbuckle; his sisters, Marilyn Sis Crowe, Roberta E. Long, Danita Chiltoskie, and Naomi Ruth Hornbuckle; his children, CJ Hornbuckle and Ernestine Roberta (Rose) Hornbuckle; and his grandson, Percival Allison.

He is survived by his daughters, Victoria Simon and Erika Arkansas; his siblings, James Butch Long (Carol), Glenda Crowe, Cynthia G. Saturday, David J. Hornbuckle (Juanita), and Sherri A. Hornbuckle (Bobby); many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Ernest, Rosalyn, C.J., and Hezekiah; a very special friend, Sally Smith; a very special niece, Ida Lespier; and a nephew, Joshua Miller

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Greg Morgan will officiate. Burial will follow at Long Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 when the body will remain to await the service hour. All singers are welcome.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.