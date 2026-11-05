Dinilawigi authorizes tribal programs to apply for three grants totaling $44,500

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) has authorized two tribal programs of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to apply for a total of three grants that would benefit the EBCI community.

Each of the three resolutions passed were submitted by Brandi Claxton, EBCI secretary of treasury, on behalf of the respective tribal program. They were approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda during the regular session of Dinilawigi on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Res. No. 344 (2026) authorizes the Cherokee Youth Center Program to seek a $30,000 grant from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Native Services that, according to the legislation, is “to provide cultural programming to club members that focuses on preservation of cultural traditions and/or art”.

The whereas section states, “The grant budget allows for an estimated $30,000 in personnel expenses, and there is no grant match required.”

Res. No. 345 (2026) authorizes the Cherokee Youth Center Program to seek a $5,000 grant from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Native Services that, according to the legislation, is “to participate in the Native Services Week of Advocacy”.

The whereas section states, “No personnel costs will be covered by this grant, and there is no grant match required.”

Res. No. 346 (2026) authorizes the EBCI Health Delivery Administration Program to seek a $9,500 grant from the Blue Cross NC Foundation that, according to the legislation, is “to assist with providing a divisional training day”.

The where section states, “No personnel costs will be covered by this grant, and there is no grant match required”.