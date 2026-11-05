CCS School Board Nov. 2 meeting held; Cherokee Boys Club Board of Directors give introductions

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the evening of Monday, Nov. 2, the Cherokee Central Schools Board of Education met in the Central Office Board Room. Gahvsgi (Chairperson) Jennifer Thompson called the meeting to order at 4:45 p.m.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, gahvsgi and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, secretary and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Melanie Lambert, taline gahvsgi (vice chairperson) and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Kenny Davis, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Heather Driver, human resources director; Consuela Girty, superintendent, Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) rep. Michael Stamper from Aniwodihi.

Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep., was absent.

Diane Driver led the opening prayer.

CCS Data, Testing, and Accountability Director Sebastien Brun provided an update. He said he is working on data entry for the Indian School Equalization Program (ISEP), which is the federal grant program that disburses funding for Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) schools.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director Dr. Heath Robertson provided a program update. He shared that he is applying for a grant to expand CTE programming for Cherokee Middle School.

The Cherokee Boys Club (CBC) Board of Directors introduced themselves to the board: Cody Gloyne, president; Chris McMillan, assistant secretary; Albert Martin; Shalana Yates, vice president; Brittany Saunooke, secretary; Dike Sneed; Doris Johnson; and Jim Owle, Dinilawigi rep. from Tsisqwohi.

Kayla Wood, CCS assistant athletic director, provided an update for Cherokee Middle School (CMS) athletics. Wood shared that CMS Volleyball finished second in conference, CMS Girls Cross Country finished second overall and had two all-conference runners (Hinlee Taylor who placed third and Bristol Armachain who placed fifth). CMS Boys Cross Country placed third overall and had one all-conference runner (Uweluga Swimmer who placed third).

Wood also shared the coaching and player breakdown for CMS fall and winter sports:

Volleyball

Head Coach Taran Swimmer

Assistant Coach Donna Thompson

23 student athletes

Soccer

Head Coach Jaimi Shell

Assistant Coach Jamie Fuentes

19 student athletes

Cross Country

Head Coach Jakeli Swimmer

Assistant Coach Jordyn Thompson

39 student athletes

JV Football

Head Coach David Anderson

Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Coach Chumper Walker

Assistant Coach Chris Bynum

Assistant Coach Cody Gloyne

37 student athletes

JV Cheer

Head Coach Abbigail Space

9 student athletes

Girls Basketball

Head Coach Raylen Bark

Assistant Coach Deante Toineeta

15 student athletes

Boys Basketball

Head Coach David Pringle

Assistant Coach Mike Boyle

15 student athletes

Wrestling

Head Coach Erin Kirkland

Assistant Coach Laura Bottchenbaugh

35 boys, 15 girls

In Good News, Girty shared that the Varsity Volleyball Team won the first-ever NCHSAA 2A Volleyball State Championship Oct. 31 at Campbell University, defeating Manteo in three straight sets.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda. Names are redacted to allow a two-week period for new employees to inform their previous employers:

27-075 REDACTED is approved as the 6 Hour Food Service Worker for the Cherokee Central School.

27-076 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee High School Certified Nursing Assistant.

27-077 Cherokee Central School Exceptional Student Services contract with The Stepping Stones Group be approved to provide Teacher services to students for this school year 2026-27. The combined contract should not exceed $95,000.00

Gahvsgi Thompson recommended that the board send a formal letter to NCHSAA requesting that playoff events for Cross Country and Volleyball, and other sports, be scheduled to allow athletes playing multiple sports to complete in multiple events. This year, Smoky Mountain Conference Runner of the Year Livia Crowe was unable to compete in the NCHSAA Cross Country Regional Championship held at Kituwah Oct. 31 because she was competing in the NCHSAA 2A Volleyball State Championship at Campbell University the same day at the same time. Girty requested that Crowe, a senior at Cherokee High School, be allowed to run for a qualifying time, not to place at Regionals, just to qualify for State, and NCHSAA would not allow Crowe to run. Gahvsgi Thompson said this has been an issue in the past, as volleyball players have had to run at NCHSAA Cross Country events, and then be driven to NCHSAA volleyball events to compete in the same day. She said this is unfair, especially for smaller schools in Western North Carolina who have multiple athletes competing in multiple sports to field teams. The board decided they would forward a letter.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16 at 4:45 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.