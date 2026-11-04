OBITUARY: Katherine Elaine Wolfe Long

Katherine Elaine Wolfe Long, 60, of the Big Cove community, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late James and Ida Lee Sequoyah Wolfe.

She attended Big Cove Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and James Wolfe.

She is survived by her brothers, Edwin Wolfe and Donald Wolfe; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Big Cove Pentecostal Holiness Church. Roberta French will officiate.

Katherine will be taken to the church at 4 p.m. Friday by Crisp Funeral Home to await the service hour.