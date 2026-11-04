Heart to Heart earns national reaccreditation from The National Children’s Alliance

Submitted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center has achieved reaccreditation from The National Children’s Alliance. This prestigious recognition affirms the extensive work Heart to Heart has demonstrated through both written documentation and observed practices as a Child Advocacy Center in compliance with the national accreditation standards. The standards and accompanying criteria ensure that children and families in the Cherokee community receive effective, efficient, relevant, and compassionate services.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our program and something we should all be very proud of,” explained Miriam Fuller, Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center Program manager. “Reaccreditation demonstrates that we continue to meet the highest standards of care while constantly striving to improve and strengthen our services.”

Accreditation through the National Children’s Alliance is considered to be the gold standard for Child Advocacy Centers (CAC) nationwide. Centers, like the Heart to Heart CAC, who seek accreditation or reaccreditation must demonstrate compliance with extensive national standards through rigorous documentation, observed practices, and ongoing evaluation. Reaccreditation must occur on an ongoing cycle to ensure centers continue to meet best practices and maintain the highest level of service for children and families affected by abuse and trauma.

As one of only nine nationally accredited Tribal Child Advocacy Centers in the nation, the reaccreditation of the Heart to Heart CAC reflects the commitment that goes into serving the children and families of the Cherokee community. The ultimate goal is to be a place of hope and healing for Cherokee families and is made possible by the multidisciplinary team partners who work together to ensure children receive effective services.

“We are humbled by the trust placed in us and inspired to continue growing, strengthening our services, and supporting families as they navigate their healing journey,” continued Fuller. “Our children deserve nothing less. We remain committed to serving them with compassion and respect.”