“Fear as a Teacher” exhibit on display at Museum of the Cherokee People

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines fear as “an unpleasant often strong emotion caused by anticipation or awareness of danger”. A new exhibit at the Museum of the Cherokee People titled “Fear as a Teacher” examines this from a Cherokee perspective.

Lilyan Huskey, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) who serves as the Museum’s registrar, curated the exhibit which will be on display in the Museum’s Gift Shop area through the month of November.

“It talks about how our oral histories come with a lesson that can seem scary, but they’re scary for a good cause, essentially.

I wanted to show the teachers behind the fears so that’s where the storytellers came into play.”

She added, “A lot of times when it comes to our oral histories and our legends, there’s this general theme of ‘they’re scary’ and ‘they’re scary without a purpose’ and that we’re telling these to tell these. And, we wanted to talk about that the fear has a purpose…and also to take back that narrative that while it may seem scary, it’s not intended to be scary. It’s to teach a lesson. Because, fear is a reactive emotion. So, through our oral histories, we’re creating that reactive emotion that has a purpose to teach you that it’s not that scary. But, it’s to prevent, potentially, something scary, like talking to strangers like with Spearfinger.”

The exhibit features art pieces from EBCI artists including a carving of Spearfinger by Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks. Huskey noted, “We knew we definitely wanted to highlight Spearfinger and the beautiful piece that the Chief did…I think it is really cool that we incorporated the owls because, while they don’t have a traditional legend or story that goes behind them, it’s also a passed-down oral history. So, whether your family believes that they can represent good or they can represent bad, death, news, it’s still passed down in your family – whatever your interpretation of owls may be.”

She went on to say, “All of these pieces are from our collections with the exception of the Principal Chief’s. That’s from his personal collection that he chose to give us. Some of the pieces we have in there we have purchased just this past year with a grant through CPF (Cherokee Preservation Foundation). It was a small fund to purchase from current, living Cherokee artists.

Another legend I wanted to do was the people who turned themselves into bears because at the end of the legend they say, ‘fear not for eat on our flesh when you are hungry’. And it says, ‘do not be afraid to take part in the sacrifice that we gave you’. So, that was a different spin on the word ‘fear’, not so much bone-shaking fear, but a weariness fear. I also wanted to highlight that fear doesn’t always look like hiding underneath the sheets because there’s something under your bed. But, fear can look like an exchange or an uncertainty.”

Eight EBCI storytellers are featured in the exhibit including Kathi Littlejohn, Nancy Pheasant, Dawn Arneach, Beloved Man Jerry Wolfe, Fred Bradley, Freeman Owle, Driver Pheasant, and Lloyd Arneach. Information in the exhibit states, “While we recognize these eight individuals, hundreds, if not thousands, of Cherokee citizens have helped protect and continue our oral traditions. These teachers represent the deep cultural connections that storytelling creates within Cherokee society. Their family connections also demonstrate how these traditions continue across generations. Dawn Arneach is the daughter of Lloyd Arneach and Nancy Pheasant is the daughter of Driver Pheasant – a powerful example of how Cherokee stories and teachings are carried forward.”

Following is a listing of the artwork by EBCI artisans featured in the exhibit (letters correspond to place in case):

A. Owl mask carved from buckeye by Billy Joe Welch

B. Wood carving of an owl signed by J. Allison

C. Buckeye wood carving of an owl by maker once known

D. Small pot with owl effigy made by Rebecca “Amanda” Wolfe Youngbird (1890-1984)

E. Carving of an owl made of buckeye wood by James Albert “Red” Bradley (1933-2016) and sanded and finished by his wife, Irma Inez Ledford

F. Small pot with owl effigy attributed to the Bigmeat Family

G. Small pot with owl effigy made by Beloved Woman Amanda Sequoyah Swimmer

H. Wood carving of an owl signed by J. Allison

I. Buckey wood carving of an owl by maker once known

J. Soapstone pipe carved by Fred Wilnoty featuring multiple depictions but primarily around two owls on both sides of the bowl

K. Buckeye wood carving of an owl by maker once known

L. Bear Man carving made out of black walnut coated with clear lacquer (no name given)

M. Miniature wood carving of a black bear made by Moses “Mose” Oocumma to be worn as earrings

N. Wood carving of two black bears made by T. Taylor

O. Bear mask made of buckeye with black pigment by Adam Welch

P. Wooden carving of a black bear by Amanda Crowe

Q. Butternut wood mask depicting a bear carved by James “Bud” Smith

R. Spearfinger Cornhusk doll made by Victoria “Nichole” Jones Efird

S. Wood carving of Spearfinger’s hand and arm with a finger outstretched by Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks

Huskey said the response to the exhibit has been very positive. “We’ve actually had a lot of people love it. While I love to hear from our visitors, we’ve had a lot of community members say that they like it.”