OBITUARY: Quincey Wildcat

Quincey Wildcat, 88, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. He was at home with his family by his side. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Dintola Wildcat and Louisa Ben Wildcat; and Father-in-law Andy Sherrill and Mother-in-law Annie Bird Sherrill.

He was preceded in death by his son, Craigan S. Wildcat; brothers, John Wayne, Wilbur, Charlie; brother-in-laws, Lee Bird, David Bird, John Ute Sherrill; sister, Nancey Wildcat Biddix; sister-in-laws, Margaret Lossiah, Rita Wildcat, Julia Sherrill; one granddaughter, Kennithia L. Wildcat; and two foster grandsons, Frank Crowe and Vincent Crowe.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jessie A Wildcat; foster daughters, Kina Queen, Zayla Wildcat; sons, Timpson Wildcat, Craigan Wildcat; daughters, Kimberly Wildcat, Neveah Wildcat, and Louisa Wildcat; grandsons, Quincey Wildcat, Timpson Wildcat (T-Bo), Elliot J. Wildcat; granddaughter, Jessica Rogers; two great grandbabies, Saukura Wildcat, Kennithia Wildcat; and he also had nieces and nephews.

Quincey Wildcat served in the 101st Airborne, Screaming Eagles US Army 2nd Infantry. He was a member of Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143. He was proud of serving his country. He had some good ole stories to tell. He worked for the State for 20 years before retiring. Every month he would make those long drives to Murphy/Snowbird/Robbinsville delivering commodities to the people. Along the way he made some good ole friends. He would always stop and talk to anyone who knew him, he would always have a time for a joke and a good ole laugh.

He had cancer, and he had been in remission for 19 years. Then it came back in June 2026. He was a fighter. He tried his best to win but his body was just too weak to fight this time around. We all prayed God would heal him again. We all stood by him when he decided to come home and let God take the lead of his journey. We prayed he would give us more time with him, He fought a good battle, but GOD had other plans for Quincey. He came and took him to his Heavenly Home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Wrights Creek Baptist Church. Brothers David Burch, Danny Lambert, and Scott Chekelelee will officiate with burial at Wildcat Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday at Wrights Creek Baptist Church.