OBITUARY: Jonathan A. Rattler (Thumper)

Jonathan A. Rattler (Thumper), 37, of Cherokee, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at Cherokee Indian Hospital after an extended illness.

Thumper was born Aug. 26, 1989, to the late Jonathan A. Rattler and Dora E. Smith.

He graduated from Cherokee High School in 2007. He worked at Harrah’s Casino as a dual-rate supervisor for the sportsbook. He was a member of Tow String Baptist Church. He was predeceased by his maternal great-grandmother, Roxie Stamper; great-grandfather, Robert Stamper; paternal grandfather, George Rattler; and nephew, Rafe Rattler.

He is survived by his brother, JonJon Rattler (Brandy), of Whittier; his sisters, Clareece Rattler (Harley) and Joy Archer (Steven), of Cherokee; Kiri Lambert; and his uncle, Don Rattler. Nieces include Janiyah Rattler, Kristaleena Archer, Zoe Walingstick, Briar Rattler, Quinn Rattler, Lakelyn Rattler, CeCe, Abby, and Hailey Lambert. Nephews include Kale Walkingstick, Robert, Rhyder, and Haiden Lambert. Special cousins include Robert and Roxie Rattler.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial will follow at Stamper Family Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.