OBITUARY: Doris Ann Rowland Howard

Doris Ann Rowland Howard, born Aug. 17, 1953, of the Birdtown Community, went to Heaven a singing on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. She was a proud elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Howard; parents, Ed and Rowena Rowland; and brother, Gene Rowland.

Doris is survived by her son, Jeremy Howard and wife Christina and their children Isaiah and Grady; and daughter, Regina Wood and husband Daryl their children Trystan and Madalyne.

Doris is also survived by her three brothers, John and wife Carolyn, David and wife Jane, and Donnie and wife Donna, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was a faithful Christian member of the Bethabara Baptist Church in Cherokee, NC where she was known for her singing the Lord’s praises. Doris was at her Church even when the Church doors were locked! She loved to cook and bake and feed everyone. She loved to worship at Church and funerals alike.

Doris resided in the Memory Care unit at The Franklin House Assisted Living since 2018. The family is very appreciative of the care she received.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Roger Roland will officiate. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Doris found joy in everything and would always greet you with a smile and her laughter was contagious.

In lieu of Flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to The Franklin House 186 Center Court Franklin, NC 28734.