OBITUARY: Florida Killmer Beaulieu 

Nov. 22, 1956 – Oct. 23, 2026

Florida Killmer Beaulieu, age 69, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. A faithful child of God, Florida lived a life marked by kindness, humility, service, and unwavering devotion to her faith.

A dedicated member of the Whittier Church of God in Florida was known for the warmth of her smile and the sincerity of her welcome. Whether greeting visitors at the church doors or quietly serving behind the scenes, she had a special gift for making others feel loved and accepted. Her gentle spirit and caring heart touched countless lives within her church family and community.

Florida found joy in simple pleasures and meaningful work. She loved drawing, cooking, baking, and canning, often sharing recipes, homemade treats, and the fruits of her labor with friends, neighbors, and fellow church members. Her kitchen was a place of fellowship, generosity, and love, reflecting the servant’s heart that defined her life.

Though she did not seek recognition, Florida faithfully served the Lord with quiet passion, inspiring those around her. Her testimony was not in grand gestures but in daily acts of kindness, encouragement, and steadfast faithfulness. She demonstrated Christ’s love in how she cared for others and lived.

Florida leaves a lasting legacy of faith, compassion, hospitality, and service. Though she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and church family, they find comfort in knowing she has received the reward promised to those who faithfully serve the Lord.

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant… enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” Matthew 25:23

Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.