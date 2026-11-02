Lady Braves win first-ever Volleyball State Title

One Feather Staff Report

BUIES CREEK, N.C.—For the first time in school history, the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) won the NCHSAA 2A State Championship in volleyball on Halloween, Oct. 31, at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C. The (#1) Anata Anitsvyasdi defeated (#2) Manteo in three sets (26-24, 25-20, 25-21).

Head Coach Pam Sumner Price joined Cherokee High School in 2020. Since joining as head coach, Cherokee Volleyball has made a historic climb, culminating in their state title on Saturday.

The 2021-22 team won the most volleyball games in school history at the time, going from a 0-13 overall record the previous year, to 13-11 overall. The team continued to make strides the next year, increasing their winning percentage and securing their first playoff win in school history. In 2023-24, the team won conference for the first time in school history. In 2024-25, they advanced to the West Regional Championship for the first time in school history. And now, they have won the first-ever Cherokee Volleyball state championship.

Seniors (#13) Joscelyn Stamper, (#7) Emilee Brady, (#9) Livia Crowe, and (#10) Daisee Fourkiller-Raby have been along for the journey and end their high school volleyball careers on the highest note.

In the post-game press conference following their state championship victory, Price said, “It has been an amazing ride, an amazing journey that didn’t even start this year. It has been building and building, and the beautiful thing is these four ladies have been a part of that…they have set the standard now.”

Stamper, who was awarded Most Valuable Player in the championship game, added, “It was personal. We wanted one in volleyball. We were very focused and it’s been the goal for five years now.”

Price added that the win was special for her father who the players call Grandpa, who has supported her and the team from the beginning.