FOOTBALL: Robbinsville 41 Cherokee 21

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.
One Feather Asst. Editor
TSIYO (ROBBINSVILLE, N.C.) – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) traveled to Big Oaks Stadium in Tsiyo (Robbinsville) to play the Robbinsville Black Knights on the evening of Friday, Oct. 30. PHOTO ALBUM
SCORING SUMMARY
By Sheena Brings Plenty
One Feather Assistant
1st Quarter
– 9:15 – ROBB – Benton Gibby 38-yard run. Zander Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 7 Cherokee 0.
2nd Quarter
– 3:13 – ROBB – Cameron Allison 71-yard pass to Pacey Cable. Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 14 Cherokee 0.
– 2:06 – CHER – Dillon Beam 50-yard pass to Tsula Howlingcrane. Jonattan Escobar PAT good. Robbinsville 14 Cherokee 7.
– 0:48 – ROBB – Allison 56-yard pass to Gibby. Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 21 Cherokee 7.
3rd Quarter
– 6:17 – ROBB – Gibby 14-yard run. Lucksavage PAT no good. Robbinsville 27 Cherokee 7.
– 2:23 – ROBB – Luke Green 2-yard run. Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 34 Cherokee 7.
– 0:02 – CHER – Kingston Welch 6-yard run. Welch pass to Mack Burgess good for 2-point conversion. Robbinsville 34 Cherokee 15.
4th Quarter
– 10:15 – ROBB – Gibby 56-yard run. Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 41 Cherokee 15.
– 6:21 – CHER – Beam 4-yard run. 2-point conversion no good. Robbinsville 41 Cherokee 21
FINAL SCORE: Robbinsville 41 Cherokee 21
GAME STATISTICS
Cherokee stats provided by Cherokee Central Schools Athletics, Robbinsville stats per Maxpreps
PASSING: Cherokee – Dillon Beam 12 of 17 for 121 yds, 1 TD; Kingston Welch 1 of 1 for 3 yds. Robbinsville – C. Allison 5 of 12 for 160 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT
RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 19 rush, 104 yds, long of 37, 1 TD; Dillon Beam 13 rush, 31 yds, long of 16, 1 TD. Robbinsville – C. Allison 9 rush, 98 yds, long of 52; E. Kirkland 5 rush, 21 yds; L. Green 5 rush, 17 yds; B. Gibby 17 rush, 224 yds, 3 TD
RECEIVING: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 2 rec, 50 yds, 1 TD; Drallen Ledford 3 rec, 28 yds; Noah Watty 3 rec, 19 yds; Kingston Welch 1 rec, 17 yds; Kaden Cucumber 2 rec, 5 yds; Mack Burgess 1 rec, 3 yds; Nashoba Tushka 1 rec, 2 yds. Robbinsville – T. Jones 3 rec, 33 yds, long of 23; P. Cable 1 rec, 71 yds, long of 71; B. Gibby 1 rec, 56 yds, long of 56
KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 3 for 91 yds, long of 39; Noah Watty 3 for 56 yds, long of 27. Robbinsville – C. Allison 1 for 26 yds, long of 26; E. Cheklelee 2 for 26 yds, long of 16
PUNT RETURN: Cherokee – Kaden Cucumber 1 for 27 yds. Robbinsville – X. Wachacha 2 for 4 yds
DEFENSIVE STATS:
Cherokee –
- Siah Teeasateskie 10 tackles, 1 PBU
- Levi Tramper 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pressure
- Kimo Sokol 6 tackles
- Drallen Ledford 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pressure
- Zaynon Taylor 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble
- Quinn Velazquez-Lossiah 5 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 PBU
- Sonny Foalima 4 tackles
- Kaden Cucumber 4 tackles, 1 INT
- Spencer McCoy 3 tackles
- Johnny Long 2 tackles, .5 TFL
- Kyitan Johnson 2 tackles, 1 PBU
- Preston Roach 1 tackle, 1 TFL
- Greyson Ledford 1 tackle
- Waya Hernandez 1 tackle
- Joe Saunooke 1 tackle
- Noah Watty 1 tackle
- Nashoba Tushka 1 tackle
Robbinsville – Stats for tackles and sacks were not provided
- Lane 1 fumble recovery
KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 4 for 165 yds. Robbinsville – X. Wahacha 1 for 58 yds, Z. Lucksavage 6 for 327 yds
PUNTS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 5 for 134 yds. Robbinsville – B. Lane 1 for 34 yds
EXTRA POINTS: Cherokee – Jonathan Escobar 1-1 PAT, Mack Burgess 1 2-point conversion catch. Robbinsville – Z. Lucksavage 5 of 6 PAT