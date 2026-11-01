FOOTBALL: Robbinsville 41 Cherokee 21

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

TSIYO (ROBBINSVILLE, N.C.) – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) traveled to Big Oaks Stadium in Tsiyo (Robbinsville) to play the Robbinsville Black Knights on the evening of Friday, Oct. 30. PHOTO ALBUM

SCORING SUMMARY

By Sheena Brings Plenty

One Feather Assistant

1st Quarter

– 9:15 – ROBB – Benton Gibby 38-yard run. Zander Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 7 Cherokee 0.

2nd Quarter

– 3:13 – ROBB – Cameron Allison 71-yard pass to Pacey Cable. Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 14 Cherokee 0.

– 2:06 – CHER – Dillon Beam 50-yard pass to Tsula Howlingcrane. Jonattan Escobar PAT good. Robbinsville 14 Cherokee 7.

– 0:48 – ROBB – Allison 56-yard pass to Gibby. Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 21 Cherokee 7.

3rd Quarter

– 6:17 – ROBB – Gibby 14-yard run. Lucksavage PAT no good. Robbinsville 27 Cherokee 7.

– 2:23 – ROBB – Luke Green 2-yard run. Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 34 Cherokee 7.

– 0:02 – CHER – Kingston Welch 6-yard run. Welch pass to Mack Burgess good for 2-point conversion. Robbinsville 34 Cherokee 15.

4th Quarter

– 10:15 – ROBB – Gibby 56-yard run. Lucksavage PAT good. Robbinsville 41 Cherokee 15.

– 6:21 – CHER – Beam 4-yard run. 2-point conversion no good. Robbinsville 41 Cherokee 21

FINAL SCORE: Robbinsville 41 Cherokee 21

GAME STATISTICS

Cherokee stats provided by Cherokee Central Schools Athletics, Robbinsville stats per Maxpreps

PASSING: Cherokee – Dillon Beam 12 of 17 for 121 yds, 1 TD; Kingston Welch 1 of 1 for 3 yds. Robbinsville – C. Allison 5 of 12 for 160 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT

RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 19 rush, 104 yds, long of 37, 1 TD; Dillon Beam 13 rush, 31 yds, long of 16, 1 TD. Robbinsville – C. Allison 9 rush, 98 yds, long of 52; E. Kirkland 5 rush, 21 yds; L. Green 5 rush, 17 yds; B. Gibby 17 rush, 224 yds, 3 TD

RECEIVING: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 2 rec, 50 yds, 1 TD; Drallen Ledford 3 rec, 28 yds; Noah Watty 3 rec, 19 yds; Kingston Welch 1 rec, 17 yds; Kaden Cucumber 2 rec, 5 yds; Mack Burgess 1 rec, 3 yds; Nashoba Tushka 1 rec, 2 yds. Robbinsville – T. Jones 3 rec, 33 yds, long of 23; P. Cable 1 rec, 71 yds, long of 71; B. Gibby 1 rec, 56 yds, long of 56

KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 3 for 91 yds, long of 39; Noah Watty 3 for 56 yds, long of 27. Robbinsville – C. Allison 1 for 26 yds, long of 26; E. Cheklelee 2 for 26 yds, long of 16

PUNT RETURN: Cherokee – Kaden Cucumber 1 for 27 yds. Robbinsville – X. Wachacha 2 for 4 yds

DEFENSIVE STATS:

Cherokee –

Siah Teeasateskie 10 tackles, 1 PBU

Levi Tramper 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pressure

Kimo Sokol 6 tackles

Drallen Ledford 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pressure

Zaynon Taylor 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Quinn Velazquez-Lossiah 5 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 PBU

Sonny Foalima 4 tackles

Kaden Cucumber 4 tackles, 1 INT

Spencer McCoy 3 tackles

Johnny Long 2 tackles, .5 TFL

Kyitan Johnson 2 tackles, 1 PBU

Preston Roach 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Greyson Ledford 1 tackle

Waya Hernandez 1 tackle

Joe Saunooke 1 tackle

Noah Watty 1 tackle

Nashoba Tushka 1 tackle

Robbinsville – Stats for tackles and sacks were not provided

Lane 1 fumble recovery

KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 4 for 165 yds. Robbinsville – X. Wahacha 1 for 58 yds, Z. Lucksavage 6 for 327 yds

PUNTS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 5 for 134 yds. Robbinsville – B. Lane 1 for 34 yds

EXTRA POINTS: Cherokee – Jonathan Escobar 1-1 PAT, Mack Burgess 1 2-point conversion catch. Robbinsville – Z. Lucksavage 5 of 6 PAT