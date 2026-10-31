OBITUARY: William Floyd Laney

July 10, 1961 – Oct. 28, 2026

It is with great sorrow that the family of William Floyd Laney announce his sudden and unexpected passing. He is the son of the late John Laney and Ataloa W. Laney. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kamie Calhoun, a brother John Laney and his nephew, Thomas Pheasant.

William Laney is survived by his wife, Beverly Bennett; his daughter, Stephanie Laney (Randall); his son, Cheyenne Arneach; his beloved grandchildren, Patrick, Korbin, Sophy (Adane) Welch, Tanin, Delilah and Emmalynn Arneach; and one great granddaughter, Kananasgi Laney-Durham. He is also survived by his sisters, Sherry Laney, Leitha Calhoun (Danny) both of Cherokee, Tonya Laney of Mastic, New York, Ataloa Anderson (Jimmy) of Bensalem, New Jersey, and Denise Cochran (Austin), of Marble, N.C. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Known by family and friends as Will or Bill, Will was a fancy dancer in his younger days and transitioned into making fancy bustles for future generations. As time went on, Will was a well-known Arena Director for pow-wows throughout the southeast before retiring from pow-wows and taking up carpentry. A skilled carpenter, Will also enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.

A visitation service will be held for Will at Yellowhill Baptist Church on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

The funeral will be Monday, Nov. 2 at 11 am at the church.

The family would like to invite family and friends to share their favorite memory and story at the time of his service. Will was loved by so many that there should be some good memories to share.

Pallbearers will be Zahay Grant, Tim Embry, Randall Hickman, Sterling Bennett, Cheyenne Arneach, and Charlie Welch.