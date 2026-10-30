OBITUARY: Ismelda Dayanira Colindres Mendoza

Ismelda Dayanira Colindres Mendoza, 52, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Mission Hospital in Asheville following a short illness.

Ismelda was born on Oct. 3, 1974, to Alba Mendoza Alvarez and Pablo Colindres Romero. She completed her primary education at the Jesus Aguilar Paz School in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and her secondary education at the Guillermo Antonio Verde Institute in Arimis, Olancho, Honduras. She worked at the Quality Inn Hotel as a breakfast manager. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bryson City, N.C. She was predeceased by her father and her husband, Mario Solorzano.

She is survived by her son, Isaac Solorzano of Cherokee; daughters, Denisse Canelas of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and Rachel Solorzano of Cherokee; brothers, Carlos Colindres and Pablo Colindres of Tegucigalpa, Honduras; sisters, Ena Colindres of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and Elda Colindres of Cherokee; and three grandchildren.

She was a daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife, friend, and companion. She will be remembered for her kindness, her love for her family, the special memories she created with everyone who knew her, and the fear of God she instilled in her family. We will always cherish her love, strength, and the beautiful moments we shared with her. All who knew and loved her will miss her deeply and remember her forever.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Sylva, N.C. The Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at Long House Funeral Home.