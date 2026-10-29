SPEAKING OF FAITH: A Close Call, Part 7 of 8

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17-29, 1 Timothy 2:3-4, Luke 15:7

A Close Call from Jesus. A solemn close call. Have you ever had a close call with Jesus to live? Are you listening?

Maybe you are sitting there thinking of your close call with death or have had enough close calls with death to know that you need an invitational call to Life.

Life everlasting. Did you ever think for a moment after that close call with death, where you would go if you answered that close call with your life and died? Do you know? Are you sure? How would you like to put that concern aside and consider a close call with living instead?

Those are the questions I get to ask people I meet in the hospital who look up at the ceiling and ask, Why Me?

But the question is valid for everyone.

How would you like to answer an eternal question with an everlasting answer?

Your answer needs to be – I know Jesus, and He knows me. That is more than hope.

I have victory over death right now, and you can, too. The answer is Life everlasting.

What a beautiful concept…a wonderful reality to know I am not going to die – oh, my body will, and I might suffer the pain of leaving the body, but me…the guy in here. I am only going to change addresses. I am going from this earthly address to my permanent home address in Heaven.

Do you ever ask a Christian, “How Do You Know that you’re going to heaven?”

I know because I am possessed by the one who owns the keys. The one who knows all about death and has defeated it. He has told me in His Word that He has prepared a place for me in Heaven.

You see – I have reservations. Just like season tickets to seats in the stadium, I know when I get there, I have assigned seating, and I am not worried about it. Just like when I call ahead and make reservations at my favorite diner, at the appointed time, I am going to have a seat at the table.

What peace you have when you can walk by that line or right by all those others seated and walk up to the Maître D’ and give him your name and have him look in the book and say, right this way, sir, and you go and sit down at the table. Even better. I love going to a place where they know who I am, have my seat, and lead me straight to my reserved spot. My reservation is secure because I have already answered His close call.

That is my hope and my faith in Jesus.

Dear Lord God and Father, with tears, I request that you inspire those who read and hear this message to repent and draw unto you before it is too late. I pray that each soul might realize how precious Your gift of Life is and how You are in control of every breath we take. Invite those who do not know You today to bring their Life to You and give You their devotion and purpose for living.