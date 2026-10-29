Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation awards more than $6,000 in grants 

The Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation, a North Carolina Community Foundation affiliate, has awarded $6,630 in grants to three organizations supporting the local community. The board of advisors granted: $2,000 to Courage to Grow Food Forest for the Gadugi Veganic Food Forest and Agricultural Project

$3,630 to Rolling Start NC Inc. for vehicles for those in need

$1,000 to Snowbird Cherokees Tradition Corporation for Sounds of Our Ancestors: Cherokee Language Through Music “Strong communities are built when people come together to support local organizations,” said Garrett Lane, advisory board president of the Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation. “When donors come together, their giving can go further creating lasting community support that helps neighbors today and for generations to come.” Funds for 2026 grants came from the community grantmaking fund. Each year, the Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation’s advisory board uses dollars from its endowment fund to make grants to eligible local organizations, including nonprofits, local governments, schools and churches. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org/EBCCF to learn more about the Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation and its work or to make a tax-deductible donation. Founded in 1991, the Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation is led by a local volunteer advisory board that understands community needs. In addition to Lane, board members include Lilyan Huskey (secretary), Myra Cloer, Mike Cooper, Trudy Crowe, Samantha Ferguson, Zane Huskey, Maggie Jackson, Evan Mathis and Carmen Nations.