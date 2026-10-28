OBITUARY: Vincent Lee Sneed

Vincent Lee Sneed, 59, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. He will be remembered by his family as a man whose life was marked by resilience, perseverance, and the ability to overcome challenges that many could never imagine.

Vincent was the beloved son of Howard “Skipper” and Rosie Sneed. Following an accident that changed the course of his life, Vincent faced years of challenges with a strength and determination that carried him far beyond what doctors had initially expected. Through every obstacle, he continued forward, demonstrating a resilience that will forever be a part of his story.

A tremendous part of Vincent’s journey was made possible by the unwavering love, dedication, and care of his parents, Skipper and Rosie. For years, they stood beside him, helping him navigate life’s challenges and ensuring he received the care and support he needed. Their commitment to their son was a beautiful reflection of a parent’s love, and the family will forever be grateful for the additional years they were able to share with Vincent because of their devotion.

Vincent had many interests that brought him joy. He was a fan of the UNC Tar Heels, Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta Braves. He also had a love for Jordan sneakers and enjoyed collecting Matchbox cars. These interests were a special part of who he was and will remain cherished memories for those who knew and loved him.

Vincent was preceded in death by his beloved father, Howard “Skipper” Sneed; his maternal grandparents, Mason and Lillian Ledford; his paternal grandparents, Pat and Caroline Sneed; and his infant brother.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving mother, Rosie Sneed; his sweetheart, Sarah Wiggins; his three sisters and two brothers; and many nieces and nephews who will hold his memory close to their hearts, along with numerous extended family members and friends who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.

The family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to everyone who has helped care for Vincent throughout the years. There are far too many people to name individually, but please know that every act of kindness, every helping hand, every sacrifice, and every moment of support has meant more than words can express. Your love and compassion have been a blessing to Vincent and to our entire family. We love and appreciate each and every one of you, and we will never forget what you have done for us.

Though Vincent’s journey was filled with challenges, his life was also a testament to perseverance, the power of family, and the difference that love and compassionate care can make. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Rev. Merritt Youngdeer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Cam Sneed Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Michael Stamper, Preston Arch, Brandon Sneed, Joe Zollinger, Timmy Ray Smith, and Jerry Jackson.

Rest peacefully, Vincent. Your journey was not an easy one, but you showed a strength that will never be forgotten. You were loved beyond measure, and your memory will remain with us always.