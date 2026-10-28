OBITUARY: Jeffrey Lee Smith

Jeffrey Lee Smith, a cherished member of the Swain County community, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, while serving and protecting those he loved. Born on May 23, 1967, in Swain County, N.C., Jeff was the beloved son of Buford Lee Smith and the late Robbie Roper Smith. While his mother’s passing, along with his grandparents Thurman and Elsie Roper of Whittier and Jack and Rachel Smith of Bryson City, leaves a poignant absence, Jeff’s legacy is a testament to the strength and love of family.

A graduate of Swain County High School in 1985, Jeff pursued his passion for the natural world, earning a degree in Fish and Wildlife Management from Haywood Community College. His career was marked by dedication and bravery, serving as a National Park Service officer, a school resource officer at Swain Middle School, a deputy for the Swain County Sheriff’s Department, and most recently, a detective for the Cherokee Indian Police Department. His commitment extended beyond professional duties as he volunteered with the Swain County Rescue Squad for over 30 years, serving as captain during part of his tenure. Jeff’s skills were diverse, as he was also a certified lineman who worked with Duke Power for many years.

Jeff’s warmth and humor left an indelible mark on everyone he met. An avid outdoorsman, he found joy in turkey hunting, fishing, and gun collecting. His love for the great outdoors was only matched by his devotion to his family and friends. Known for his kindness and loyalty, Jeff was a steadfast friend to many and a pillar of support in times of need.

He is survived by his devoted father, Buford Smith; his beloved daughter, Lauren Smith Cooper, and her husband Cody; and his treasured grandchildren, Jeremiah, Gracelynn, and Oakland, companion Karen Edwards, and her daughter, Rylee Rawls. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Jeff’s faith was an integral part of his life. Raised in Victory Baptist Church, he frequently visited Whittier Church of God and Bryson City Church of God, ultimately finding a spiritual home at Deep Creek Baptist Church.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m., with visitation from 10-12 at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center, located at 86 Elk Crossing, Cherokee, NC 28719. Private Burial for family and close friends will take place at the Union Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee Police Department, Cherokee Hospital, Cherokee EMS, Swain County Rescue Squad, surrounding law enforcement agencies, and Crisp Funeral Home for their unwavering support and respect during this difficult time. Jeff’s legacy of service, love, and laughter will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege to know him.