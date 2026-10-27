OBITUARY: Jasper “Coon” Wolfe

Jasper “Coon” Wolfe, 74, of the Big Cove Community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Amble and Eva Queen Wolfe. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Swayney Wolfe; one son, Justin Chase Wolfe; brothers, Deweese Wolfe, Jonah Wolfe, Jackson Wolfe; and twin sister, Jane Wolfe.

He was a fluent Cherokee Speaker.

He is survived by brothers, James Wolfe, Noah Wolfe, Abel Wolfe; sisters, Stacy Wolfe, Nancy Wolfe, Frances Maney; several nieces and nephews, and many friends all over western North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Dewayne Kirkland will officiate with burial at Wolfe Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be nephews.