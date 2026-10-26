FOOTBALL: Cherokee tops Andrews for sixth win of season

PHOTOS By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.
One Feather Asst. Editor
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) hosted the Andrews Wildcats at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C. on the chilly evening of Friday, Oct. 23. PHOTO ALBUM
SCORING SUMMARY
By Sheena Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant
1st Quarter
– 8:17 – AND – Kelby Waldroup 1-yard run. PAT good by Myca Gibson. Andrews 7 Cherokee 0
– 8:00 – AND – Brady McLelland 39-yard run. PAT good by Gibson. Andrews 14 Cherokee 0
– 7:45 – CHER – Dillon Beam 53-yard pass to Tsula Howlingcrane. 2-point conversion run good by Johnny Long. Andrews 14 Cherokee 8.
2nd Quarter
– 10:59 – AND – McClelland 41-yard run. PAT good by Gibson. Andrews 21 Cherokee 8
– 6:33 – CHER – Kingston Welch 66-yard run. 2-point no good. Andrews 21 Cherokee 14.
– 1:19 – CHER – Beam 34-yard run. PAT good by Jonattan Escobar. Cherokee 21 Andrews 21.
– 0:03 – CHER – Beam 20-yard pass to Welch. PAT good by Escobar. Cherokee 28 Andrews 21.
3rd Quarter
– 2:59 – AND – McClellan 3-yard run. PAT good by Gibson. Cherokee 28 Andrews 28.
4th Quarter
– 11:53 – CHER – Spencer McCoy falls on an Andrews fumble in the end zone. PAT good by Escobar. Cherokee 35 Andrews 28.
– 5:22 – CHER – Beam 12-yard run. PAT good by Escobar. Cherokee 42 Andrews 28.
– 3:10 – AND – McClelland 2-yard run. PAT good by Gibson. Cherokee 42 Andrews 35.
– 2:21 – CHER – Beam 29-yard run. PAT good by Escobar. Cherokee 49 Andrews 35
FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 49 Andrews 35
GAME STATISTICS
Cherokee stats provided by Cherokee Central Schools, Andrews stats provided by MaxPreps
PASSING: Cherokee – Dillon Beam 3 of 7, 80 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT. Andrews- B. McLelland 3 of 12, 27 yds, 1 INT
RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 19 rush, 252 yds, long of 66, 1 TD; Dillon Beam 11 rush, 128 yds, long of 35, 3 TD; Nashoba Tushka 3 rush, 24 yds, long of 10; John Gloyne 1 rush, 3 yds; Drallen Ledford 1 rush, 1 yd. Andrews – C. Jones 10 rush, 11 yds, long of 7; B. McLelland 19 rush, 133 yds, long of 41, 4 TD; K. Waldroup 19 rush, 99 yds, 1 TD
RECEIVING: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 1 rec, 53 yds, 1 TD; Kingston Welch 1 rec, 20 yds, 1 TD; Noah Watty 1 rec, 7 yds. Andrews – W. Phillips 1 rec, 2 yds; K. Waldroup 2 rec, 25 yds
KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Kaden Cucumber 24 yds. Andrews – A. Johnson 21 yds, P. Baxter 48 yds, W. Phillips 9 yds
DEFENSIVE STATS:
Cherokee –
- Drallen Ledford 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 pressures, 1 blocked punt
- Spencer McCoy 8 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown
- Zaynon Taylor 8 tackles, 1 TFL
- Sonny Foalima 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL
- McKyan Panther 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 caused fumble
- Levi Tramper 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure
- Johnny Long 6 tackles, .5 TFL, 2 pressures, 2 fumble recoveries
- Siah Teesateskie 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 PBU
- Preston Roach 5 tackles
- Kyitan Johnson 3 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 pressure
- Dillon Beam 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure
- Kaden Cucumber 3 tackles, 1 PBU
- Kimo Sokol 2 tackles
- John Gloyne 2 tackles
- Waya Hernandez 2 tackles
- Quinn Velazquez-Lossiah 2 tackles
- Greyson Ledford 1 tackle
- Noah Watty 1 tackle
- Trenten Larch 1 tackle
Andrews –
- Jones 2 tackles, 1 interception
- Baxter 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
- Garrett 1 tackle
- Rochester 2 tackles
- McLelland 1 tackle
- Phillips 1 tackle
- Patrick 2 tackles
- Vaught 6 tackles
- Orr 1 tackle
- DeJesus 2 tackles
- Waldroup 1 interception
KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 7 for 252 yds
PUNTS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 1 for 20 yds. Andrews – A. Garrett 2 for 78 yds
EXTRA POINTS: Cherokee – Jonathan Escobar 5-5 PAT, Johnny Long 1 two-point conversion run. Andrews – M. Gibson 5-5 PAT