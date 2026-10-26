FOOTBALL: Cherokee tops Andrews for sixth win of season

PHOTOS By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) hosted the Andrews Wildcats at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C. on the chilly evening of Friday, Oct. 23. PHOTO ALBUM

SCORING SUMMARY

By Sheena Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant

1st Quarter

– 8:17 – AND – Kelby Waldroup 1-yard run. PAT good by Myca Gibson. Andrews 7 Cherokee 0

– 8:00 – AND – Brady McLelland 39-yard run. PAT good by Gibson. Andrews 14 Cherokee 0

– 7:45 – CHER – Dillon Beam 53-yard pass to Tsula Howlingcrane. 2-point conversion run good by Johnny Long. Andrews 14 Cherokee 8.

2nd Quarter

– 10:59 – AND – McClelland 41-yard run. PAT good by Gibson. Andrews 21 Cherokee 8

– 6:33 – CHER – Kingston Welch 66-yard run. 2-point no good. Andrews 21 Cherokee 14.

– 1:19 – CHER – Beam 34-yard run. PAT good by Jonattan Escobar. Cherokee 21 Andrews 21.

– 0:03 – CHER – Beam 20-yard pass to Welch. PAT good by Escobar. Cherokee 28 Andrews 21.

3rd Quarter

– 2:59 – AND – McClellan 3-yard run. PAT good by Gibson. Cherokee 28 Andrews 28.

4th Quarter

– 11:53 – CHER – Spencer McCoy falls on an Andrews fumble in the end zone. PAT good by Escobar. Cherokee 35 Andrews 28.

– 5:22 – CHER – Beam 12-yard run. PAT good by Escobar. Cherokee 42 Andrews 28.

– 3:10 – AND – McClelland 2-yard run. PAT good by Gibson. Cherokee 42 Andrews 35.

– 2:21 – CHER – Beam 29-yard run. PAT good by Escobar. Cherokee 49 Andrews 35

FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 49 Andrews 35

GAME STATISTICS

Cherokee stats provided by Cherokee Central Schools, Andrews stats provided by MaxPreps

PASSING: Cherokee – Dillon Beam 3 of 7, 80 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT. Andrews- B. McLelland 3 of 12, 27 yds, 1 INT

RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 19 rush, 252 yds, long of 66, 1 TD; Dillon Beam 11 rush, 128 yds, long of 35, 3 TD; Nashoba Tushka 3 rush, 24 yds, long of 10; John Gloyne 1 rush, 3 yds; Drallen Ledford 1 rush, 1 yd. Andrews – C. Jones 10 rush, 11 yds, long of 7; B. McLelland 19 rush, 133 yds, long of 41, 4 TD; K. Waldroup 19 rush, 99 yds, 1 TD

RECEIVING: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 1 rec, 53 yds, 1 TD; Kingston Welch 1 rec, 20 yds, 1 TD; Noah Watty 1 rec, 7 yds. Andrews – W. Phillips 1 rec, 2 yds; K. Waldroup 2 rec, 25 yds

KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Kaden Cucumber 24 yds. Andrews – A. Johnson 21 yds, P. Baxter 48 yds, W. Phillips 9 yds

DEFENSIVE STATS:

Cherokee –

Drallen Ledford 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 pressures, 1 blocked punt

Spencer McCoy 8 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown

Zaynon Taylor 8 tackles, 1 TFL

Sonny Foalima 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL

McKyan Panther 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 caused fumble

Levi Tramper 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure

Johnny Long 6 tackles, .5 TFL, 2 pressures, 2 fumble recoveries

Siah Teesateskie 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 PBU

Preston Roach 5 tackles

Kyitan Johnson 3 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 pressure

Dillon Beam 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure

Kaden Cucumber 3 tackles, 1 PBU

Kimo Sokol 2 tackles

John Gloyne 2 tackles

Waya Hernandez 2 tackles

Quinn Velazquez-Lossiah 2 tackles

Greyson Ledford 1 tackle

Noah Watty 1 tackle

Trenten Larch 1 tackle

Andrews –

Jones 2 tackles, 1 interception

Baxter 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Garrett 1 tackle

Rochester 2 tackles

McLelland 1 tackle

Phillips 1 tackle

Patrick 2 tackles

Vaught 6 tackles

Orr 1 tackle

DeJesus 2 tackles

Waldroup 1 interception

KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 7 for 252 yds

PUNTS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 1 for 20 yds. Andrews – A. Garrett 2 for 78 yds

EXTRA POINTS: Cherokee – Jonathan Escobar 5-5 PAT, Johnny Long 1 two-point conversion run. Andrews – M. Gibson 5-5 PAT