COMMENTARY: Against referendum question on tribal elections

Why are we having a referendum on election law? If the election law had been in the Charter, none of this would be taking place. The election law clearly states that if you have been impeached or removed by Tribal Council, you are not eligible to run for office. This is the law now. People will be asked to vote on a new law to add to the Charter. The new law doesn’t pertain to both parties. I will not support it. I will not remove one and put thorns on his head and give the other one a halo. There should be three blocks for me to check: vote for the old law, vote for the new law, and vote for neither one. This is my opinion.

Solomon “Slick” Saunooke

Elawodi (Yellowhill)

Editor’s note: The writer included in the letter a copy of Res. 221 (2026), which is “A resolution to hold a referendum vote to amend the Charter and Governing Document”, to pose the question “Should Section 17 of the Charter and Governing Document be amended to clarify that a person who has been impeached and removed from office is ineligible for office in the future?”