State Archives Program to explore Cherokee experiences during the American Revolution

State Archives of North Carolina release

RALEIGH, N.C. — The State Archives of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, will host a virtual program Wednesday, Nov. 4 exploring the complex history of the American Revolution in the Cherokee homeland and the challenges of commemorating the conflict in western North Carolina.

“Remembering the American Revolution in the Cherokee Homeland” will feature Shana Bushyhead Condill, executive director of the Museum of the Cherokee People and a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and Andrew Denson, a professor of history at Western Carolina University.

The speakers will discuss the history of the Revolution in Cherokee ancestral lands, where the conflict brought violence and destruction amid a much longer struggle to protect Cherokee land and communities. They also will examine the development of the Museum of the Cherokee People’s current exhibition, “Unrelenting: Cherokee People and the American Revolution.”

The free online program, sponsored by the Friends of the Archives and hosted by the State Archives of North Carolina will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. A brief Friends of the Archives business meeting will follow at approximately 3 p.m.

Participation is free but advance registration is required by visiting ZoomGov.

For more information about the Friends of the Archives, visit foanc.org. For questions about the program, contact Adrienne Berney at adrienne.berney@dncr.nc.gov or 919-814-6863.

Zoom Link: https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Cy5GFEVJTbaXRljMRNaXNA#/registration