Patsy & Henry Lambert Legacy Fund established to support Cherokee families and community needs

Submitted by the Lambert Family

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Patrick and Cyndi Lambert have established the Patsy & Henry Lambert Legacy Fund through the Community Foundation of western North Carolina. The permanent charitable endowment will support Cherokee families and community needs for generations.

The fund honors Patrick’s parents, Patsy Sneed Lambert and the late Henry Ray Lambert, whose lives reflected faith, family, hard work, and service to others. The initial $25,000 contribution includes:

$10,000 in honor of Patsy Sneed Lambert and in loving memory of Henry Ray Lambert.

$5,000 in loving memory of Henrietta Lambert.

$5,000 in loving memory of Edwina Lambert.

$5,000 in loving memory of Becky Walker.

Henrietta and Edwina were Patrick’s sisters. Becky was a close friend of Patrick and Cyndi, admired for her honesty, strong principles, and willingness to stand up for what she believed was right.

The fund is both a memorial to loved ones who have passed and a living tribute to Patsy. Its contributions will be invested and managed by the Community Foundation, with annual distributions made under the Foundation’s spending policies. Additional gifts may help the fund grow and provide greater assistance over time.

“My parents taught us that what matters most in life is not what we accumulate, but what we do with what we’ve been given,” Patrick said. “They believed in faith, family, hard work, and helping others. Cyndi and I have been blessed in many ways, and we believe those blessings come with a responsibility to give something back. This fund honors those who have meant so much to us while helping ensure their values continue benefiting our Cherokee community long after we’re gone.”

The fund will support hardship relief, family stability, educational opportunities, and assistance for children, elders, and families facing difficult circumstances. Priority will be given to the Cherokee community and Qualla Boundary through qualified charitable organizations.

Cyndi Lambert will serve as the fund’s initial charitable advisor, recommending grants and identifying opportunities where assistance can make a meaningful difference. Her longstanding commitment to helping others was recognized in 2026 when she was honored as a Quiet Hero by the Birdtown Community and selected as a Grand Marshal of the Cherokee Fall Festival parade.

“I’ve always believed that when we’re blessed with the ability to help someone, we should do what we can,” Cyndi said. “Sometimes even the smallest act of kindness can make a tremendous difference. You don’t have to have a lot to help somebody. Sometimes it’s simply recognizing a need and being willing to act. What makes this fund special is knowing it can continue helping people long after we’re gone. I hope it also encourages others to help, because when people come together with caring hearts, we can make a real difference in our community.”

Their children, Nelson Lambert and Gina Lambert, have been designated as successor advisors. When Cyndi is no longer able to serve, they will recommend charitable distributions and continue the mission established by their parents.

After family members are no longer serving as advisors, the fund’s permanent charitable instructions will guide its annual giving. These provisions include ongoing support for Cherokee Baptist Church and charitable efforts assisting people in need, particularly in the Cherokee community and Qualla Boundary.

“Our hope is that long after Cyndi and I are gone, and long after our children and grandchildren are gone, this fund will still be helping people,” Patrick said. “Maybe it will help a struggling family, provide something a child needs, assist an elder, or support a local church. We may never know the names of the people who benefit from this fund, but that’s part of the beauty of it; Helping others even after our own lives end.”

Administered by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, the fund may continue growing through future contributions and gifts from others who share the Lambert family’s commitment to lasting charitable support.

It is a legacy measured not simply by the money given, but by the lives it may touch for generations to come.