Cherokee Youth Council hosts sites tour

Submitted by Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute

12 members of the Cherokee Youth Council (CYC) hosted a sites tour and cleanup for various leaders in the Cherokee community on Saturday, Oct. 17. During the tour, CYC members shared historical information, traditional stories and practices, maps, and pictures. Guests were provided with an opportunity to reflect at each site, as well as share any additional information they knew with the group. Their tour stops included Kituwah, Birdtown, and Nununyi Mounds; Ravensford (Cherokee Central Schools site); and the Cherokee School Campus/Welch Cemetery.

During these stops, CYC members took turns establishing a sense of place for the group by highlighting the locations of these historical accounts in stories and documents, the need to learn about and protect our sacred sites, the number of artifacts found in these areas, our history with other tribal nations, and related stories and traditional practices. At their last stop, CYC members discussed the history of boarding schools and importance of honoring those that came before us. The group then participated in cleaning up the cemetery.

While this was one touch point between the adult and youth leaders in the community, it sparked learning, appreciation, and connection that will last a lifetime. CYC members gained valuable skills in planning events, public speaking, and networking, while continuing to strengthen their cultural knowledge and understanding.

Chaz Martens closed out the event by saying, “So why have we shared all this information with you today? It’s because it is our hope that you start to see this town and area as something so much more than just the roads that you travel to work. We hope no one else complains about archeological work but instead view it as an opportunity to learn from our ancestors. We hope you all think of this town and these places with intent. Our town alone holds four mounds, over 10 known settlements are in the area, numerous place names tied to food or history and yet many of us go by important sites without thought about them. But now that you know a little about the area, we hope you intentionally think about yourself and those that came before you and just how long these families have been in these same mountains and valleys.”

Following their sites tour and cleanup event, CYC hosted a community event where they played traditional games and led social dances at Whitewater Landing. Community members were invited to bring recyclables in exchange for a reusable tote and edible straws. Members chose these giveaway items to provide attendees with more sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.

CYC will be creating recyclable art pieces with the items collected. If you would like to donate clean recyclables to assist with their art project, please bring them to the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute building located at 171 Boys Club Loop Rd., beside the Boys Club garage.