Ordinances submitted during Annual Council deal with bear hunting, hemp stores, and more

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Several ordinances have been submitted, deemed read and tabled, during this year’s Annual Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) session dealing with topics from bear hunting to hemp stores. Each ordinance has to set for at least 25 days from the day it was introduced before being acted upon.

Ord. No. 321 (2026) was submitted on Monday, Oct. 12 by Ugviwyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley. It seeks to “amend Cherokee Code Section 113-8(c) to restore the bear hunting season to Sept. 1 through Dec. 31”.

The whereas section of the legislation states, “The current language of Cherokee Code Section 133-8(c) provides that the bear hunting season begins on the first Monday in September at sunrise and continues through Dec. 31, thereby altering the longstanding Sept. 1 opening date; and the Tribal Council desires to revert the bear hunting season to the Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 season that has historically been used and recognized by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

It continues, “Returning the season to Sept. 1 restores the longstanding calendar date and provides consistency and clarity for tribal hunters, wildlife managers, and Natural Resources Enforcement personnel.”

Ord. No. 322 (2026) was also submitted on Monday, Oct. 12 by Ugvwiyu Ensley. It seeks “to amend Cherokee Code Section 113-4(b)(2) to restore the original hunting license provisions for First Descendants and non-Enrolled spouses”.

The whereas section states, “The original language of Cherokee Code Section 113-4(b)(2) provided that First Descendants of EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) enrolled members and non-enrolled spouses of EBCI enrolled members, who reside on tribal trust lands, may be issued a hunting license by the Fisheries and Wildlife Management Program upon payment of $10, with the license remaining in effect for one year.”

It continues, “Ord. No. 13 (2025) amended Section 113-4(b)(2) by removing the requirement that these applicants resident on tribal trust lands and replacing the specified $10 payment with a general fee provision. The Tribal Council desires to restore the original wording of Section 113-4(b)(2), including the residency requirement, the $10 payment, and the one-year license term.”

Ord. No. 326 (2026) was submitted on Friday, Oct. 16 by the following: Sonya Wachacha, EBCI secretary of Public Health & Human Services; Anita Lossiah, EBCI director of human services; Chief Justice Bradley Letts; EBCI Attorney General Michael McConnell; and Carla Neadeau, chief of police of Cherokee Indian Police Dept.

The whereas section states, “In Chapter 7A of the Cherokee Code, there is a need to allow for diversion alternatives instead of initiation of a petition alleging delinquency, to promote and facilitate the administration of justice and judicial efficiency, improve access to the courts by the public it serves, and to protect the interests of the tribal community and the juveniles and their families appearing before the courts.”

It continues, “The Juvenile Code Chapter 7A of the Cherokee Code should be amended to establish the specifically that the Tribal Council adopts a policy encouraging diversion opportunities for juveniles instead of filing delinquency petitions.”

Ord. No. 333 (2026) was introduced on Friday, Oct. 16 by Rick Bird, an EBCI tribal member and local businessman. It seeks to amend Cherokee Code Section 17A-4 involving who is allowed to operate a business selling hemp-derived CBD (cannabidiol).

The whereas portion states, “Multiple businesses on EBCI trust lands sell hemp and hemp products, and some of the businesses are owned and/or operated by enrolled members of the EBCI, and some are owned and/or operated by non-members; and several businesses that sell CBD products have violated tribal law, for instance, by selling the products to minors, selling prohibited intoxicating hemp products, and violating the regulations issued by the EBCI Cannabis Control Board.”

It continues, “The majority of these violations have occurred at businesses that are owned and/or operated by persons who are not enrolled members of the EBCI…the Tribe should amend its laws to provide that only EBCI enrolled members, or businesses owned or operated by EBCI enrolled members, may sell CBD products on tribal trust lands.”

Specifically, the ordinance seeks to add the following language to Cherokee Code Sec. 17A-4 (Hemp store license), “(d) Hemp store licenses may only be issued to enrolled members, businesses wholly-owned by the enrolled members, or businesses wholly-owned by the Tribe.”