This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Chairman appointed to U.S. Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee

Marshall Pierite, the chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, was recently appointed to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Tribal Advisory Committee.

Read more: Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite Appointed to U.S. Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee – Native News Online

Mo Brings Plenty reprises role in ‘Yellowstone’ sequel ‘Marshals’

Mo Brings Plenty, Oglala Lakota, reprised his role as Mo in the hit television show Yellowstone to appear in the sequel series, Marshals. Brings Plenty joins the set as an actor and cultural consultant.

Read more: Mo Brings Plenty Expands Role on CBS’ Marshals to Help Ensure Authentic Native Representation – Native News Online

BIA steps in after eight children die in at Red Lake Nation child welfare center

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) recently took over Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog, the child welfare facility of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in Minnesota. The takeover follows the deaths of eight children. The BIA claims the deaths were caused by abuse, neglect, and malnutrition. The FBI says investigations are ongoing.

Read more: Deaths, abuse and neglect prompt feds to take over child protection at Red Lake