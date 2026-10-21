SPEAKING OF FAITH: A close call, Part 6 of 8

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17-29, 1 Timothy 2:3-4, Luke 15:7

So, how do you face death? Maybe we need to realize we are all faced with death every day. God makes no promises to us for tomorrow.

1 Thessalonians 4:13 says, 13 But we would not have you ignorant, brethren, concerning them that fall asleep; that ye sorrow not, even as the rest, who have no hope.

I have hope – My hope is in Jesus. That is how I face death. With hope. Do you have hope? What is your hope?

We have biblical examples of facing death, and one of the best is how Jesus faced death.

I believe He saw it wherever He was, wherever He went. He saw it all around Him. He talked about death as much as He spoke of Life. And like us, when He faced His death, He showed us much about Himself through the Word left for us to see how to face our death. He prayed in the garden.

Jesus faced death because He knew what death was all about. He knew exactly how he was going to die and what he would suffer. And like HIM, some of us no longer fear death as much as we fear just how we might die or how we might suffer.

He loves us, and He grieves with us when we grieve death. The story of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus, when Jesus wept, tells us that He grieves. He shares with us when we grieve, and He is there to comfort us with His peace. He is a compassionate God. But he also grieves when he knows someone dies and will be separated from Him forever.

Jesus knows all there is to know about death. As God, He knows everything about us. His plans for us and His grace to give us are Holy. He is already standing there to welcome us home or be judged to eternal death once we cross that bridge.

A close call. Can you remember the one you have had? A close call? A close call to this Life? A close call to injury? Or a close call where your life on earth could have gone either way? But, by the grace of God, He saved you from certain death?

Think about that for just a minute because I am about to give you another close call. This invitation is a different kind of close call.

Dear Lord God and Father, with tears, I request that you inspire those who read and hear this message to repent and draw unto you before it is too late. I pray that each soul might realize how precious Your gift of Life is and how You are in control of every breath we take. Invite those who do not know You today to bring their Life to You and give You their devotion and purpose for living.

Editor’s note: Lamont H Fuchs, Ed.D. is the author of “Preacher Spurs” and “Preacher Spurs 2nd Edition”. Excerpts are published in the Cherokee One Feather with permission from the author. Both books are available for purchase from www.preacherspurs.com. The author’s email address is author@preacherspurs.com.