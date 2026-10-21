Chiricahua National Monument becomes America’s Newest National Park 

WILLCOX, Ariz. – Chiricahua National Monument is now Chiricahua National Park, following President Donald J. Trump’s signing of the Chiricahua National Park Act into law on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The redesignation recognizes the national significance of the area’s extraordinary natural and cultural resources and marks a new chapter for one of Arizona’s most distinctive landscapes. “Chiricahua’s towering rock spires, rich Apache heritage and remarkable biodiversity make it one of America’s most extraordinary landscapes,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This new designation will shine a national spotlight on one of Arizona’s hidden gems, creating opportunities to welcome more visitors, strengthen local economies and share this incredible landscape with more Americans.” Located in the southeastern corner of Arizona, the park protects a landscape of towering rhyolite rock spires and balanced rocks formed by an ancient volcanic eruption roughly 27 million years ago. Rising from the “sky island” of the Chiricahua Mountains, where desert, grassland, and forest ecosystems meet, the area supports remarkable biodiversity and provides opportunities for hiking, wildlife viewing, birding and stargazing. “Chiricahua has been part of the National Park System for more than a century, and this new designation marks an exciting chapter in its history,” said Jessica Bowron, Comptroller Exercising the Delegated Authority of the Director of the National Park Service. “While its name is changing, our commitment remains the same: protecting this remarkable landscape and its cultural heritage while providing opportunities for visitors to experience and enjoy it for generations to come.” First protected as a national monument in 1924, Chiricahua preserves thousands of years of human history, including its importance as the homeland of the Chiricahua Apache and its legacy of early homesteading families at Faraway Ranch. The redesignation reflects the national significance of the area’s natural and cultural resources and the longstanding efforts to conserve them. The park will continue to offer its hiking, camping, scenic drives, wildlife viewing and other opportunities. Visitors can find current information at nps.gov/chir.