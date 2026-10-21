Cherokee Police Commission holds October meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.— The Cherokee Police Commission monthly meeting was held on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room. Gahvsgi (Chairperson) Anita Lossiah called the meeting to order at 12 p.m.

Secretary Israel Rodriguez led roll call. Commissioners in attendance were Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Gahvsgi Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill), Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), and Taline Gahvsgi (Vice Chairperson) Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown).

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, CIPD Attorney Cody White, Lead Tribal Prosecutor Leo Phillips, Tribal Prosecutor Hayden Duncan, Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Chief Agent Justin Wade, and One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Bigmeat.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Crowe seconded by Rosario.

The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Crowe seconded by Queen.

Chief Neadeau gave the monthly CIPD report. She noted that a ribbon cutting was held recently for the new evidence building. The report was accepted with a motion by Crowe seconded by Rosario.

Chief Agent Wade gave the monthly ALE report. Wade noted that ALE gave educational presentations on underage drinking at a local judo club and the skate park. The report was accepted with a motion by Crowe seconded by Rosario.

Phillips and Duncan gave the monthly report from the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor. Duncan said their office is earmarked for a federal grant totaling $1.42 million. The grant would help create a position for a special prosecutor who would be a liaison between their office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The prosecutor would focus on cases related to domestic violence and involving repeat offenders, deadly weapons, and/or abuse of children. Duncan said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Scott and U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson have continuously advocated for the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor to receive the grant, and it looks promising. The grant would also allow for an additional victim advocate position that would work on the specific cases of the special prosecutor. They anticipate finalizing and receiving the grant package by November, with efforts in Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) for approval, and job descriptions completed and sent out before the new year. The report was accepted with a motion by Johnson seconded by Rosario.

White reiterated to the commission that CIPD does not have Flock cameras.

Gahvsgi Lossiah shared that the commission is working on amendments to the Juvenile Code in Chapter 7 of the Cherokee Code.

Rodriguez shared that Cherokee Supreme Court Chief Justice Bradley Letts will be present at the next Police Commission meeting Nov. 10 at noon to present on the procedures and standards for magistrates in Cherokee Tribal Court.

The commission entered closed session at 12:31 p.m.