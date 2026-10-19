OBITUARY: Maybelle Smoker Welch

Maybelle Smoker Welch, 69, of the Snowbird Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.

Born on May 31, 1957, Maybelle was the daughter of the late Jack C Smoker and Amy Teesateskie Smoker of Robbinsville, N.C.

Maybelle was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a lifelong member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, where her faith and love for the Lord were an important part of her life. A fluent speaker of the Cherokee language, Maybelle took great pride in her Cherokee heritage and the traditions passed down through generations. She understood the importance of preserving her native language and sharing it with others. Her faith, family, and Cherokee heritage were deeply woven into the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.

One of Maybelle’s greatest joys was sharing the Gospel through music. Alongside her husband, Alfred, she traveled throughout the country singing gospel music in both the Cherokee and English languages. Known as the Welch Family Singers, Maybelle and Alfred dedicated much of their lives to sharing God’s Word through song. Their ministry took them to churches, gospel singings, festivals, and special gatherings across several states, where they touched countless hearts through their music and testimony.

Their singing was more than a musical performance; it was a ministry rooted in their faith and a way of keeping the Cherokee language and traditions alive. Together, they shared traditional Cherokee hymns and gospel songs, carrying a message of hope, faith, and salvation wherever the Lord led them. Their son, Hunter, also joined them in their musical ministry. The family was recognized for its contributions to Cherokee gospel music, including participating in a special Smithsonian Institution program celebrating Christian songs in Native languages.

Maybelle and Alfred’s dedication to their ministry made a lasting impact on the many churches, communities, and individuals who had the opportunity to hear them sing. Their willingness to travel and share their gifts was a reflection of their devotion to the Lord. Through their music, they not only shared their faith but also helped preserve a cherished part of Cherokee culture for future generations.

Above all, Maybelle loved her family. She leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a legacy of faith, love, and devotion that will continue through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Maybelle was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Smoker; her grandson, Riley Adam Welch; her great-granddaughter, Lively Crüe; her nieces, Sally Jo Teesateskie, Angela Teesateskie, and infant Alana Smoker; and her great-nieces, Tosha McCarter and Juniper Rattler Smoker.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Garfield Harris, James, Jesse, Davis, Sam, Freida, and Tommy Welch.

She is survived by her loving husband, Alfred Welch of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sons, Mitchell Wayne Ayers, Hunter Adam Welch, and Alfred “Junior” Welch, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her daughters, Victoria Welch Sluder (Albert) of Cherokee, N.C., and Dinah Welch Nunez (Jose) of Robbinsville, N.C.

Maybelle also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Tiara, Walosi, Mosi, Liam, J.R., Kaleisha, Corbin, Caroline, and Connor; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Grayson, Elijah, Wilson, Westin, Jayden, Ethan, Ty, Dray, and Kyler.

She is also survived by her sisters, Myrtle Smoker, and Irene Smoker-Jackson (Howard) of Robbinsville, N.C.; her brothers, Richard Smoker and Lane Smoker (Bessie), all of Cherokee, N.C. and Tony Smoker, and Roger Smoker (Dawn)all of Robbinsville, N.C.

She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rachel Harris, Juanita Harris, Will Harris, Joe Welch, Charlie Ute Welch, Abraham Welch, Mickey Welch, Mattie Welch, and Sharon Panther.

Maybelle was blessed with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

Maybelle will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her love for her family, her Cherokee heritage, and the beautiful gift of music that she so willingly shared with others. Although her earthly voice has grown silent, the songs she sang, the faith she shared, and the love she gave will continue to echo in the hearts of those who knew her.

Her life’s journey was one of faith and service, and while her family and friends will deeply miss her presence, they find comfort in knowing that she has finished her earthly journey and is now at home with the Lord she faithfully served.

The pallbearers will be Maybelle’s Grandsons and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 308 Cornsilk Road, Robbinsville, N.C. Reverends Ernie Stiles and Scott Chekelelee officiated. Burial followed the service at the Welch Family Cemetery.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Welch family.