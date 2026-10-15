EDITORIAL: The One Feather stance on the use of AI

By the One Feather Editorial Board

On June 18, the Cherokee One Feather Editorial Board adopted the policy of not using artificial intelligence in any of our work products. That means that, as a media outlet, we are choosing not to incorporate writing, photos, videos, or graphics that have been altered in any way by “thinking” computer programs. The art and profession of journalism require adult supervision, and that supervision is less likely to happen if we are lazy and let computer programs and applications do the investigative and creative work.

Artificial intelligence pulls together information, even down to writing style, to create. It pulls its information from Internet resources. The problem with unfettered and arbitrary pulls of data from the Internet is that the computer program becomes the writer and editor without direct human input. And there have been many instances of AI creating “factual” articles using social media opinion and concocted narratives.

The speed at which AI can do this appeals to those who may not have the drive, initiative, skills, or financial resources to produce a similar product. It is simply easier to depend on AI output than it is to put in the time, effort, talent, and legwork needed to bring a particular audience a quality product. Open a computer window in an application, type in directions in a text box, hit enter, and AI generates, as closely as possible, your command for an article, picture, graphic, or even a video.

The One Feather stands in opposition to the use of AI in the field of journalism. In August, we discussed the possibility of further restricting AI content in the One Feather media offerings to include all reader submissions. It was the consensus of the Editorial Board that, while we agree that AI is detrimental to the profession of journalism, the stance and opinion of the board is that AI should be used with great caution and limited as much as possible; it would be inappropriate to dictate to the readership the methods by which they arrive at the content they submit for publication. Again, this is a consensus of the board, and the decision was by no means unanimous.

We encourage you to consider the consequences of relying on artificial intelligence when you are creating publicly consumed content. While the Cherokee One Feather has not set a policy prohibition that bans anyone outside of the newspaper from using AI, we do strongly discourage it. And all content submitted to the Cherokee One Feather continues to be subject to editorial review and approval, regardless of how it is created.

We ask that you join us in opposing the use of AI in media, including art, photography, and journalism. And, as much as humanly possible, limit your submissions to material created without the use of Artificial Intelligence.