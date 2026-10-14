THE GOOD STUFF: The race seen around the world

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Those of us who were lucky enough to attend the 114th Cherokee Indian Fair Baby Crawling contest on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 6 witnessed an epic race. Kobah Charginghorse Tushka-Reed barely edged out Zahra Wolfe to win the 6-9 Month category. The video of that race went viral.

As of the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 14, the video posted to the One Feather Facebook page and shot by my wife, Sheena, has been viewed 1,318,547 times by a total of 1,246,834 viewers. The One Feather maintains a very active Facebook presence, and we get decent numbers, but those are pretty insane.

So, why were so many people interested in a baby crawling race?

That can be answered, at least in my opinion, by two words – wholesome fun.

One reader commented, “Now this is how to wake up and have a smile on your face. Thanks for posting. It was awesome.”

Another reader noted, “Adorable!! Thank you, we needed that!”

I think the world does need more wholesome fun.

I’m not big on social media. I don’t have a personal Facebook account. Seeing comments on the One Feather page is quite enough for me. But, I do understand how it can be helpful to people trying to connect with family and friends.

Videos like this one connect people to a concept – one based in wholesome fun but one that also exudes peacefulness.

It is almost impossible to escape the negativity in our world these days. Negative headlines (some true, some false) are thrown all over the internet and social media trying to draw us into the madness.

So, seeing something as purely wholesome as a baby crawling race video first thing in the morning has to be a welcome change to the doom scrolling. It gives people that sense of peace and escape from the madness that they so desperately crave and need.

The late Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th century American writer, once noted, “When a happy person comes into the room, it is as if another candle has been lit.”

We all fall into negativity, but let’s all strive to be that candle. And, let’s all strive to find more ways each day that it can be lit.