OBITUARY: Johnny Dale Tramper

Johnny Dale Tramper, 68, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 at his residence.

He is survived by his companion of 37 years, Judy Hall; twin brother, Jimmy Tramper; sister, Sally Reed; brother Buddy Taylor; daughter, Nadine Tramper, son Bryan Tramper, granddaughters Kylee Tramper, Teja Littlejohn, Rae Littlejohn, grandson Tyler Wolfe; great granddaughters Laney Teesatuskie, Leia Teesatuskie, Zahra Wolfe, Achaia Johnson; step-granddaughter, Lauraina Hall; step-daughters, Crystal Hall, Bridgett Hall; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Frances Saunooke Tayler “Bell”; father, John Tramper; grandmother, Margaret Rattliff; grandfather, Jake Rattliff; grandson, Kollin Lane Tramper; step-son, Lee Hall; stepg-randson, Levi Stinnett; sisters, Barbara Saunooke, Peggy Lynn Tramper, and Tiney Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Tramper, Dustin Tramper, Emerson Sequoyah, Emery Driver, Levi Tramper, Hawk Wooten, Cordale Wooten, Dalton Maney, Tyler Wolfe, and Shawn Saunooke.