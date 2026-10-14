Former Governor Roy Cooper visits Cherokee during U.S. Senate Campaign

Submitted by Office of Principal Chief Michell Hicks

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Principal Chief Michell Hicks, Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley, and members of the Tribal Council welcomed former North Carolina Governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper to the Qualla Boundary on Monday, Oct. 5.

Cooper’s visit to Cherokee was part of his U.S. Senate campaign and included stops at the Tribal Council House and the Cherokee Speakers Building. During the visit, Cooper met with Tribal leadership and discussed issues important to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, western North Carolina, and the region.

Cooper has maintained a longstanding relationship with the EBCI throughout his years of public service, beginning during his tenure as North Carolina Attorney General and continuing through his two terms as Governor.

“Roy has been a good friend to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for many years,” Chief Hicks said. “We have built a strong working relationship based on mutual respect and an understanding of Tribal sovereignty and the government-to-government relationship.”