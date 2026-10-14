Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) votes to rescind Constitution Convention

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Following a vote by Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) during Annual Council on Monday, Oct. 12, the Constitution Convention of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is no longer. Dinilawigi voted unanimously to pass Res. No. 320 (2026). This resolution rescinds Res. No. 627 (2023) which established the Convention.

Res. No. 320, submitted by Nancy Pheasant, an EBCI tribal member from Wayohi (Wolftown) who was serving as Constitution Convention chairperson, states in part, “Despite the dedication and commitment of several Convention representatives, the Convention has faced ongoing challenges that have significantly hindered the ability to fulfill its responsibilities; and, due to insufficient attendance and the repeated inability to establish a quorum at scheduled meetings, the Convention has been unable to conduct official business as required.”

During discussion on the legislation on Monday, Pheasant commented, “To date, the meetings that we have had we have had less than 50 percent attendance with a quorum established which greatly reduces the ability for this Convention to handle the business processes that were put into place through the resolution that created the Convention. I have made several attempts to ensure that we have a quorum, but unfortunately that is just not happening.”

Now, as the Constitution Convention, the members that have been attending understand that this constitution is a voice of our people and without meeting that quorum, we’re not getting the voice of the actual people.”

She added “When the referendum was put through Council last and it was actually going to go out for referendum. It was stopped before it was allowed to go out for referendum. The Convention itself has been working towards getting a Constitution draft ready to come before Tribal Council before the next election. You guys know time-wise, we are extremely limited at this point. We have been working on a draft of the Constitution where it marries both the Constitution the way it was written before and also the Charter – to actually marry those two documents.”

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Venita Wolfe said, “I support this because this was created to give everyone an opportunity as a Convention, which is a colonial concept. Having a Constitutional Convention is not what we do. We bring this to the communities. I believe that you all made a great effort in abiding by what was put in front of you and by the people who directed you to go this route.”

Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer made the motion to pass Res. No. 320. Of the Constitution Convention, she noted, “It just made it really difficult to get any work done without a quorum. Whereas, before it was a community-led effort. Anybody could show up. The whole entire document was created at that point and was ready to be voted on. So, I fully support this.

It was very frustrating to show up and be ready to work and no work was done – not to mention months were spent just to even put down by-laws of how this Convention was going to be ran.”

Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather seconded the motion to pass. She commented during discussion, “I just wanted to acknowledge all of the hard work that the people who have been the engine that’s driving the Constitution…we need a Constitution…I want to thank Yellowhill because Yellowhill is a driving force in making sure that this is getting done.”

The Constitution effort now reverts back to the community effort of the group, Sgadugi.