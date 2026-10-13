WNC Nonprofit Pathways receives Cherokee Preservation Foundation grants

Submitted by WNC Nonprofit Pathways

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – WNC Nonprofit Pathways has received two grants this year from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to support nonprofit leaders and organizations serving the Qualla Boundary and far western North Carolina. The awards include a $7,500 grant for outreach and planning for a future Far West Nonprofit Navigator program and a $62,317 grant supporting Pathways’ ongoing nonprofit training, leadership development, and capacity-building work.

The most recent grant will support outreach and engagement with nonprofit and community leaders on the Qualla Boundary and in far western North Carolina. Through conversations, Cherokee Office Hours, and other opportunities to connect, Pathways will work with organizations to identify priorities and explore how individualized capacity-building support can best serve them.

This work will inform the development of a plan for a future Far West Nonprofit Navigator Program, with the goal of making individualized capacity-building support more accessible to current and potential Cherokee Preservation Foundation grantees.

“Listening to nonprofit leaders and helping organizations find the right support is already at the heart of how Pathways works,” said Jeannette Butterworth, director of WNC Nonprofit Pathways. “This grant gives us the opportunity to build on that work with the Cherokee Preservation Foundation and strengthen how we serve organizations on the Qualla Boundary and in far western North Carolina.”

A second grant received this year supports Pathways’ ongoing work with Cherokee Preservation Foundation grantees through nonprofit training, leadership development, coaching, and other capacity-building opportunities.

Together, the grants will help nonprofit leaders build skills, strengthen their organizations, and access practical support as they serve communities across far western North Carolina.

These programs are sponsored in part by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.