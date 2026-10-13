OBITUARY: Thomas “Brandon” Stephens

Feb. 5, 1972 – Oct. 11, 2026

Thomas “Brandon” Stephens was born on Feb. 5, 1972, to Thomas “Tommy” Earl Stephens and Evangeline “Vangie” Wolfe Stephens. A man of remarkable intellect, unmistakable laughter, boundless curiosity, and an unwavering love for his people, Brandon lived a life defined by his passion for learning, his gift for storytelling, and his determination to leave the world a little better than he found it.

Brandon was a graduate of Smokey Mountain High School and Western Carolina University. His pursuit of knowledge also took him to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, where he earned his Master of Business Administration. Among his many academic accomplishments, he was especially proud of earning his Master of Public Administration from the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University.

But for all his education and accomplishments, Brandon was never defined by the degrees he earned or the titles he held. He was defined by the lives he touched, the stories he told, the laughter he shared, and the fierce love he had for his family, friends, community, and his Tribe.

If you ever heard Brandon laugh, you never forgot it. His laughter was unmistakable, infectious, and entirely his own. He had a way of filling a room with his personality, turning an ordinary conversation into an unforgettable story, and making people feel as though they had known him forever. He loved good food, great conversation, and the opportunity to experience something new. An avid traveler, Brandon visited all 50 states and 15 countries, collecting experiences, friendships, and, of course, stories along the way.

One of Brandon’s greatest passions was broadcasting. He understood the power of a voice, the importance of a story, and the extraordinary ability of a microphone to bring people together. Whether calling a football game, sharing a moment of excitement, or telling the stories of the people and places he loved, Brandon brought an energy and authenticity that could never be duplicated. He had a special love for Murphy football. To Brandon, broadcasting was never simply about the score on the field. It was about the young men giving everything they had, the coaches who believed in them, the families cheering from the stands, and the communities that came together under the Friday night lights. He understood that sports were part of the fabric of a small town, and he took pride in helping preserve those moments through his voice. His enthusiasm was genuine, his knowledge was deep, and his love for the game was undeniable.

Yet perhaps Brandon’s greatest passion was his commitment to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the advancement of Indian Country. Brandon believed that his Tribe deserved nothing less than the very best. He believed in the strength, intelligence, resilience, and limitless potential of the Cherokee people. His commitment to making his Tribe better was not rooted in personal recognition or ambition, but in a genuine belief that strong leadership, education, accountability, and a willingness to challenge the status quo could create a better future for generations to come.

Brandon had a remarkable ability to recognize potential in others, sometimes before they could see it in themselves. He pushed people to become the best versions of themselves, not because he expected perfection, but because he believed they were capable of more. He could be passionate, outspoken, and unwavering in his convictions, but behind that determination was a man who cared deeply about the people and communities he was fighting for. He leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured in degrees, destinations, or professional accomplishments. It lives in the people he encouraged, the conversations he started, the stories he shared, the young athletes whose moments he helped make unforgettable, and the belief he instilled in others that tomorrow could be better than today.

Brandon his survived by his brother, Jake Stephens (Ahli-Sha) of Cherokee; his nephews, Kaden (Keniliya) and Carter (Wayasdi); and several other brothers and special nieces and nephews. Brandon is also survived by his Aunts, Jackie Moody, Gerri Grady and Robin Wolfe; Uncles, Joe Wolfe and Tony Wolfe. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dr. Jeremiah Wolfe and Juanita (Bradley) Wolfe and paternal grandparents, Earl Stephens and Mary Joyce (Smith) Stephens; and Uncles, Mike Wolfe, Dennis Wolfe and Rick Stephens.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Appalachian Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.